Pokémon Go Tour Unova - All Dates, Times, and Exclusives
Pokémon Go Tour: Unova is finally happening, with two live events and a global event taking place in early 2025 before and during the Pokémon Day festivities.
For new players, Go Tour: Unova will be a massive event spotlighting every Pokémon from the fifth generation of Pokémon—mostly from Black and White or Black 2 and White 2. This take on the Go Tour event will actually run on a different schedule and include plenty of new and returning bonuses.
While we won’t know everything included in Go Tour: Unova until closer to the event itself, here is a rundown of the current event schedule and the content that has been revealed thus far.
When is Pokémon Go Tour: Unova? Full Dates, Times, and Schedule
Pokémon Go Tour: Unova will run over the course of two different weekends, one for the two in-person events and the other for the global event that all players can participate in remotely. Here are all of the dates and times for Go Tour: Unova.
Event Location
Dates and Times
New Taipei City, Taiwan
Feb. 21 to 23
Los Angeles, CA
Feb. 21 to 23
Global (Digital Event)
March 1 and 2
As always, tickets will be available for all three events. You must purchase a ticket to participate in the in-person events if you plan to attend and should buy them early since they have sold out in previous years.
The Go Tour: Unova Global will have a ticket available that will unlock exclusive content. However, you will still have access to parts of the event if you do not purchase the ticket, such as some boosted spawns and Raids.
All Pokémon Go Tour: Unova Featured Pokémon, Bonuses, and More
Depending on whether you attend in person or only play at the global event, the Pokémon Go Tour: Unova will offer you different experiences. The core content will remain the same, but little things like how you encounter Pokémon and the difficulty of some Research will change between the live and global versions.
New Masterwork Research will be available, challenging players to complete tasks over the course of multiple months to get incredible rewards and a guaranteed encounter with Shiny Meloetta. And, during Go Tour itself, every other Pokémon from Unova can be encountered as a Shiny—including Deerling, Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant for the first time.
Along with those Shiny inclusions, all of the wild spawns and Raids will be focusing on Pokémon from Black and White. This includes Reshiram and Zekrom popping up in five-star Raids and four new costumed Pikachu, Pikachu in Hilbert's hat, Pikachu in Hilda's hat, Pikachu in Nate's visor, and Pikachu in Rosa's visor.
If you are interested in specific wild spawns, the Habitar Rotation will return, meaning there will be four different “habitats” that will rotate out the Pokémon spawning every hour. There is a chance these change between events, but here is what Niantic revealed initially:
Habitat
Spawns
Winter Caverns
Oshawott, Roggenrola, Woobat, Drilbur, Tirtouga, Minccino, Vanillite, Deerling (Winter,) Joltik, Klink, Tynamo, Axew, and Cubchoo
Spring Soiree
Snivy, Pansage, Munna, Audino, Timburr, Sewaddle, Venipede, Cottonee, Petilil, Ducklett, Deerling (Spring,) Foogus, Alomomola, Ferroseed
Summer Vacation
Tepig, Lillipup, Pansear, Pidove, Blitzle, Tympole, Darumaka, Dwebble, Archen, Trubbish, Deerling (Summer,) Emolga, Stunfisk, Rufflet
Autumn Masquerade
Patrat, Purrloin, Panpour, Scraggy, Yamask, Gothia, Solosis, Deerling (Autumn,) Frillish, Elgyem, Litwick, Golett, Deino
There are some encounters that are still up in the air for the global event since things like Timed Research featuring encounters with Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus are confirmed for LA and Taiwain but not for global yet. But, if you want to see some of the bonuses that will be available to players during the event, Niantic also shared that info.
- Increased Shiny Odds (in-person)
- Up to Nine Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs (in-person)
- 50 percent reduction to Egg Hatch distance (both)
- Up to six Special Trades per day (both)
- 50 percent reduction to Trade Stardust cost (both)
If you have anything else you want to learn about the Los Angeles, New Taipei, or Global event, Niantic has published all that info on the official Pokémon Go website—including ticket details.