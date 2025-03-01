Pokémon Go Tour Unova Global - Event Guide, Kyurem Meta Impact
One of Pokémon Go’s biggest events of the year is here, with Pokémon Go Tour Unova - Global celebrating everything that makes Gen V great and bringing new content to the mobile game. Thanks to this update, we'll see a huge shakeup in the competitive meta that will have ramifications for casual and pro esports players alike.
From Shiny Meloetta’s first appearance to Victini reappearing, all the way to Black Kyurem and White Kyurem finally debuting, Pokémon Go Tour Unova - Global is offering players a lot of content to interact with while it is live. And, whether you have a Deluxe Pass or not, here is an overview of what is available.
Pokémon Go Tour Unova Global - Event Schedule and Bonuses
Pokémon Go Tour Unova - Global runs on March 1 and 2, from 10am to 6pm local time each dat. Players do not need a ticket to participate, however, there is content locked behind the Tour Pass progressions system—including a guaranteed encounter with Victini.
As for event bonuses, here is what you can expect throughout both days:
- Halved Egg Hatch distance for all Eggs placed in Incubators during event hours.
- No limit on Remote Raids on March 1 or 2.
- Up to six Special Trades per day on March 1 and 2.
- Halved Stardust cost for Trades on March 1 and 2.
- Shiny Meloetta debuts in new Masterwork Research.
- Black Kyurem and White Kyurem debut.
- Special Backgrounds for Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem.
- Most Pokémon from Unova can now be encountered as a Shiny.
- Basculin (Red-Striped Form) and Basculin (Blue-Striped Form) will appear more frequently on Routes during both days.
- New in-game music inspired by Pokémon Black and White and Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 composed by Junichi Masuda is featured in the game.
Pokémon Go Tour Unova Global - Wild Spawn and Raid Details
During the event, various Pokémon from Gen V will be spawning more frequently in the wild, changing via hourly Habitat Rotations. Zorua will also appear in special outbreaks for the first two minutes of every hour.
If you want a full breakdown of the Wild Spawns, you can visit the official Pokémon Go website. All players, regardless of the Habitat Rotation will have a chance to encounter Costumed Pikachu wearing hat’s based on the protagonists of Pokémon Black and White and Pokémon Black 2 and White 2, Hilbert, Hilda, Nate, and Rosa.
As for Raids, this is the main way players can encounter Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, along with other rare Pokémon.
Raid Level
Pokémon
One-Star Raids
Pkachu wearing Hilbert's hat, Hilda's hat, Nate's visor, or Rosa's visor
Three-Star Raids
Druddigon
Five-Star Raids
Reshiram
Pokémon Go Tour Unova Global - It's Not Over Yet Research Tasks and Rewards
Along with some PokéStops giving players special Enigma and Fun-filled Field Research, the main tasks of the event is completing the exclusive It's Not Over Yet Special Research themed around Reshiram and Zekrom.
According to the event page “following Professor Willow’s shocking discoveries during the real-world Pokémon Go Tour: Unova events in New Taipei City and Los Angeles, Trainers around the world will need to band together and end the chaos once and for all! Could Reshiram and Zekrom be the answers to this global threat?”
There are two different points of differentiation for the It's Not Over Yet Special Research, one where you will choose between Black and White Version, and the next where you select one of the three Unova Starts—Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott. Your choices will change what Research tasks and rewards you get as you complete each page, including exclusive Pokémon encounters, so choose carefully.
It's Not Over Yet Page One
Research Task
Reward
Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region
10 Go Tour Stickers
Completion Rewards: 2,025 XP, 2,025 Stardust, and a Patrat encounter
It's Not Over Yet Page Two - Choose Black Version (Reshiram)
Starting with page two, though really it won't come into play until page four, players will choose between Black and White Version paths for the It's Not Over Yet Research.
The Black Version path will focus on Reshiram, giving you a Black Version (Reshiram) badge and Reshiram-themed rewards. Along with that, catching Kyurem from Black Kyurem Raids will guarantee that it knows Glaciate and you can extend the duration of Freeze Shock’s Adventure Effect during the event in the Tour Pass.
Research Task
Reward
Feed your Buddy three times
Gothita encounter
Hatch an Egg
Vullaby encounter
Completion Rewards: One Unova Stone and three Reshiram Candy
It's Not Over Yet Page Two - Choose White Version (Zekrom)
To balance things out, selecting the White Version path will net you the White Version (Zekrom) badge and Zekrom-themed rewards. Kyurem caught from White Kyurem Raids will know Glaciate and you can extend the duration of Ice Burn’s Adventure Effect during the event.
Research Task
Reward
Feed your Buddy three times
Solosis encounter
Hatch an Egg
Rufflet encounter
Completion Rewards: One Unova Stone and three Zekrom Candy
It's Not Over Yet Page Three - Choose Your Starter
This choice will only impact this page of your research and also net you the bonus of being more likely to attract the Starter you choose using Incense during the event.
Research Task (Snivy)
Reward
Power up Grass-type Pokémon five times
One Incense
Use an Incense
Snivy encounter
Completion Rewards: 25 Snivy Candy and five Snivy Candy XL
Research Task (Tepig)
Reward
Power up Fire-type Pokémon five times
One Incense
Use an Incense
Tepig encounter
Completion Rewards: 25 Tepig Candy and five Tepig Candy XL
Research Task (Oshawott)
Reward
Power up Water-type Pokémon five times
One Incense
Use an Incense
Oshawott encounter
Completion Rewards: 25 Oshawott Candy and five Oshawott Candy XL
It's Not Over Yet Page Four
Research Task (Black Version)
Reward
Catch Reshiram
25 Blaze Fusion Energy
Catch Kyurem
25 Blaze Fusion Energy
Fuse Kyurem
5,000 Stardust
Completion Rewards: Five Reshiram Candy, one Reshiram Candy XL, and 2,025 XP
Research Task (White Version)
Reward
Catch Zekrom
25 Volt Fusion Energy
Catch Kyurem
25 Volt Fusion Energy
Fuse Kyurem
5,000 Stardust
Completion Rewards: Five Zekrom Candy, one Zekrom Candy XL, and 2,025 XP
It's Not Over Yet Page Five
Once you finish page four, page five's rewards will be the same regardless of what path you selected.
Research Task
Reward
Win five Raids
Hilbert's Hat Pikachu encounter
Win five Raids
Hilda's Hat Pikachu encounter
Win five Raids
Nate's Visor Pikachu encounter
Win five Raids
Rosa's Visor Pikachu encounter
Completion Rewards: Five Kyurem Candy, five Go Tour Stickers, and five Silver Pinap Berries
Pokémon Go Tour Unova - Competitive Impact
With the introduction of Black and White Kyurem, Pokémon Go will see a shakeup at the highest level. Master League PvP will welcome these two powerhouses with open arms, though the rest of the event is lacking a bit in competitive impact.
Because Go Tour Unova highlights a lot of different Pokémon from Gen V and makes them easier to obtain, there is a chance Pokémon from this generation will see a jump in PvP usage. None of these Pokémon are new, however, and are known quantities in the GBL, meaning the existing meta won’t change much even if they start to appear more often than prior months.
Black Kyurem and White Kyurem are already taking over competitive play though, with meta analysis board PvPoke placing Black Kyurem as the second best Pokémon in GBL Master League and White Kyurem just behind it at fifth.
White Kyurem vs Black Kyurem in Pokémon Go
As noted by Pokémon Go PvP savant JRESeawolf, Black Kyurem faces next to no competition and wins head-to-head matchups over Pokémon that it only hits for neutral damage like Xerneas. It out paces Pokémon with Shadow Claw and a fantastic pool of strong moves that let it bruise opponent’s in even its few losing matchups.
White Kyurem is better at dealing with other Dragon-type threats but lacks the sheer versatility in quality moves as Black Kyurem. It can still hold itself up against basically any Pokémon in the meta, as shown by its current standing as both variants continue to shift the meta.