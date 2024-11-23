Pokémon Go Wild Area Global 2024: Event and Research Guide
Pokémon Go’s newest event type is taking things to the global stage with plenty of exclusive Pokémon, Research tasks, and rewards available during Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global.
Running on Nov. 23 and 24 from 10am to 6:45pm local time, players around the world can access exclusive Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global content—with some being locked behind an event ticket. If you want to get the most out of the event, including catching a Gigantamax Toxtricity, here is a guide for you to use!
All Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024 boosted spawns, bonuses, and new content
To take full advantage of Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global on Nov. 23 and 24 from 10am to 6:45pm local time, you will need to purchase the $11.99 from the game’s shop. There is content you can access without the ticket, some of it, including most of the event bonuses, will be locked entirely.
Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global event bonuses and debuts
All Players
- Daily Max Particle collection limit raised to 1,600 during the event
- Chance of gettin Special Backgrounds from four and five-star Raids.
- When taking Snapshots during the event, you can get one special Surprise encounter per day.
- Lure Modules will last for two hours.
- Dynamax and Gigantamax Toxtricity debuts.
- Safari Balls were added to the game for the event only.
- Mighty Pokémon were introduced to the game.
- Pop Star Pikachu, Rock Star Pikachu, and Snorlax wearing a studded jacket all debut.
Ticketed Players
- Boosted chance to encounter Shiny Pokémon.
- Daily Max Particle collection limit raised to 3,200 during the event.
- Increased Max Particles from Power Spots and exploration.
- Double Catch Candy, Hatch Stardust, Hatch XP, and Hatch Candy.
- 50 percent decrease in Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.
- Up to five Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs per day.
- 5,000 bonus XP for completing Raids.
- Get one additional Candy XL from four-star, five-star, Mega, Ultra Beast, and Primal Raid Bosses.
- Players can make up to six Special Trades per day.
- All trades cost less Stardust during the event.
- When taking Snapshots during the event, you can get three special Surprise encounters per day.
Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global boosted spawns, Eggs, and Raids
Instead of listing every Pokémon you can encounter in the wild, this guide will focus on the different Mighty Pokémon appearing each day and the event rotations for Eggs and Raids. Each hour during Go Wild Area 2024: Global the Pokémon appearing in the wild will change, swapping between Electric and Poison-type species. All Pokémon appearing that can be encountered as a Shiny will have boosted odds to be Shiny.
Raids
Raid Level
Pokémon
Three-star (Nov. 23)
Snorlax (Studded Jacket), Luxray, Scolipede
Three-star (Nov. 24)
Venusaur, Snorlax (Studded Jacket), Electivire
Four-star (No Dynamax)
Toxtricity (Low Key Form) and Toxtricity (Amped Form)
Five-star
Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia
Primal
Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon
Max Battles
Max Battle level
Pokémon
One-star
Dribur
Three-star
Excadrill
Four-star
Toxtricity (Low Key Form) and Toxtricity (Amped Form)
Six-star (Gigantamax)
Gigantamax Toxtricity
Mighty Pokémon (Nov. 23)
- Pidgeot
- Golem
- Gyarados
- Luxray
- Scolipede
- Galvantula
- Tyrantrum
- Toxapex
Might Pokémon (Nov. 24)
- Venusaur
- Poliwrath
- Dragonite
- Feraligatr
- Electivire
- Mamoswine
- Elektross
- Dragalge
10km Eggs (During Event)
- Druddigon
- Larvesta
- Carbink
- Goomy
- Jangmo-o
- Toxel
- Dreepy
- Charcadet
- Frigibax
Pokémon Go: All Wild Area 2024 An Accomplished Trainer Research tasks and rewards
Exclusive to ticket holders, the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research will let players choose between focusing on Electric or Poison-type paths based on Toxtricity’s Amped and Low Key Forms. These will change some of the rewards you get as you progress through each page of Research, and will also be the only way to encounter either Pop Star or Rock Star Pikachu based on your choice.
Related Article: Pokémon Go: How to Dynamax
Page One Tasks
Rewards
Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
Two Incense
Use an Incense
20 Poké Balls
Catch 10 Pokémon
One Lucky Egg
Completion Rewards: One Star Piece, one Dynamax Excadrill encounter, and 1,000 XP
Once you clear page one of the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research you will reach a split path decision. Here, you will need to choose between the Keep it Lowkey or Amp it Up paths, which will change some of the tasks and rewards you will encounter, though not by much.
If there is a difference in any of the tasks or rewards on the following pages of Research, it will be marked by a slash (/) with the Amp it Up option listed first. The main difference will be in if you need to complete a task dealing with Electric or Poison-type Pokémon.
Page Two tasks
Rewards
Catch 10 Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon
Three Razz Berries
Explore 1 km
1,000 Stadust
Take snapshots of three different wild Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon
10 Great Balls
Completion Rewards: One Star Piece, one Poffin, and one Lucky Egg
Page Three Tasks
Rewards
Catch four Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon with Nice Throws
Three Pinap Berries
Earn a Candy exploring with an Electric-type / Poison-type as your Buddy
10 Ultra Balls
Earn three Hearts with an Electric-type / Poison-type Buddy
One Fast TM
Completion Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, three Rare Candies, and three Pinap Berries
Page Four tasks
Rewards
Catch 10 different species of Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon
1,000 XP
Power up Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon six times
One Lure Module
Evolve three Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon
One Charged TM
Completion Rewards: Two Premium Battle Passes, one Golem encounter, and 25 Geodure Candy
Page Five tasks
Rewards
Power up Ground-type Pokémon three times
Three Hyper Potions
Use two Super Effective Charged Attacks
Three Max Revives
Battle in two Raids
1,000 Stardust
Completion Rewards: Twe Super Incubators, 1,000 XP, and three Toxel Candy
Page Six tasks
Rewards
Hatch two Eggs
Two Lure Modules
Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms
One Pop Star Pikachu / Rock Star Pikachu encounter
Complete five Field Research Tasks
1,000 XP
Completion Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Dynamax Toxtricity (Amped Form) / Toxtricity (Low Key Form) encounter, and an Electric Expert Medal / Poison Pro Medal
A Truly Accomplished Trainer (Final tasks)
Rewards
Claim Reward
One Elite Charged TM
Claim Reward
15 Toxel Candy
Claim Reward
Two Lure Modules
Completion Rewards: Three Rare Candy XL, Go Wild Area 2024 Avatar Pose, and 10 Toxel Candy XL
When you complete either version of this Research you will also unlock extra bonuses that will be live from Nov. 25 to 29 once the Wild Area event ends, with the only difference being if it will impact Electric or Poison-types.
- Timed Research granted each day focused on Electric-type / Poison-type Pokémon.
- Double damage for Electric-type / Poison-type attacks used in raids, Gym battles, and Max Battles.
- Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more often
Pokémon Go: All Wild Area 2024 Throw Wild Research tasks and rewards
This Timed Research will be available to all players and allow them to earn a few Safari Balls, the newest type of Poké Balls added to Pokémon Go.
Page One tasks
Rewards
Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
1,000 Stardust
Catch 10 Pokémon
1,000 XP
Completion Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Go Safari Ball, and 1,000 XP
Page Two tasks
Rewards
Catch three Pokémon in a Go Safari Ball
1,000 Stardust
Catch three Mighty Pokémon
1,000 XP
Completion Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Go Safari Ball, and 1,000 XP
All the information for this guide was pulled from the official Pokémon Go website, Serebii, or official in-game databases.