Pokémon Go Wild Area Global: Pick Amp it Up vs Keep It Lowkey
For big events, Niantic really likes letting players make some choices when it comes to the content they will get to interact with. For the Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global event, that means picking your poison—or choosing electricity.
The Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global is available for all players on Nov. 23 and 24 from 10am to 6:45pm local time, with some exclusive bonuses and Research available for ticketed players. And once you start digging into the Research, you have to make one important choice that will change the tasks and rewards you receive. But which path should you take?
Pokémon Go Wild Area Global: Amp it Up or Keep It Lowkey Path Research Guide
Once you clear the first page of the An Accomplished Trainer Special Research during the Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global, you will be asked to pick between two different paths—Amp it Up or Keep it Lowkey.
These two paths are themed around the different forms of Toxtricity and will lead you to different encounters, rewards, and bonuses. You will also be locked out of the other path’s content, though there are ways to at least get some of the Pokémon from the other side in other ways.
If you pick the Amp it Up path, you will be getting tasks themed around Electric-type Pokémon. This mostly means you will need to catch, evolve, or explore with Electric-type Pokémon throughout the event to clear the Special Research tasks. Flipping that to the Keep it Lowkey option, the Electric-type focus will switch to Poison-type Pokémon.
Each path will offer two exclusive encounters and completing either set of Special Research before the Go Wild Area ends on Nov. 24 will unlock more bonuses for you to enjoy between Nov. 25 and 29. Those bonuses will change slightly depending on which path you took—and here is a guide for both options.
Amp it Up path exclusives
- Pop Star Pikachu encounter
- Toxtricity (Amped Form) that can Dynamax encounter
- Electric Expert Medal
From Nov. 25 to 29, you will get Timed Research focused on Electric-type Pokémon and double damage for your Electric-type attacks in Raids, Gym battles, and Max Battles.
Keep it Lowkey path exclusives
- Rock Star Pikachu encounter
- Toxtricity (Low Key Form) that can Dynamax encounter
- Poison Pro Medal
From Nov. 25 to 29, you will get Timed Research focused on Poison-type Pokémon and double damage for your Poison-type attacks in Raids, Gym battles, and Max Battles.
Both paths will give you Go Rocket Balloons appearing more frequently in the overworld from nov. 25 to 29 too.