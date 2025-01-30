How Does Trade Stamina Work in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
Pokémon TCG Pocket has trading now, though it comes with a few new mechanics exclusive to the mobile game such as Trade Stamina.
Pokémon TCG Pocket runs on various types of renewable “currencies” that dictate when you can interact with features like opening packs, pulling Wonder Trades, or trading with other players. Trade Stamina is one such currency you will need to manage while playing from now on.
Pokémon TCG Pocket uses Trade Stamina as a way to time gate players using the trade feature in the game. You need to use it every time you make a trade with friends and can only have a total of five Trade Stamina at one time.
Every trade you make in TCG Pocket will consume exactly one Trade Stamina, even if the trade in question involves high-rarity cards. However, the higher the rarity of the card you are trying to trade, the more Trade Tokens you will need to consume to complete the trade.
When you submit a trade to a friend, it will use one Trade Stamina. If the trade is accepted, that Trade Stamina will be used but, if the trade is declined, it will instead be refunded to you. A trade must be accepted within 72 hours of being sent or it will automatically be declined.
How to Get More Trade Stamina in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Just like with Pack Stamina and Wonder Stamina, Trade Stamina recovers over time and can also be refilled by using specific items earned by playing the game— though these are not available to purchase in the shop.
You will replenish one Trade Stamina every 24 hours until all five hearts are full. You can use Trade Hourglasses or Poké Gold to refill it faster, with one Trade Hourglass or six Poké Gold netting you one Trade Stamina in return.
