How to Evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go adds new Pokémon to the game all the time, and during a season focused on Pokémon from Sword and Shield, Galarian Corsola finally appeared.
Not only does its ghostly appearance come with improved stats but Galarian Corsola can also evolve into Cursola, giving it another edge over its original Johtonian counterpart. But how can you get the Ghost-type Coral Pokémon and evolve it?
How to Catch Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go
As of its introduction in the Max Out: Finale, Galarian Corsola is only available to find as an Egg hatch encounter.
During the Max Out: Finale Galarian Corsola was available in 7km Eggs during the event only, and no additional method of catching the Pokémon was added. It will eventually become available via other means, but for now, you need to be patient and wait for Niantic to share more info for future events.
How to Evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go
Unlike some of the other strange regional evolutions, evolving Galarian Corsola into Cursola is very simple.
Once you catch a Galarian Corsola you just need 50 Corsola Candy to evolve it into Cursola. This can be done using any Corsola Candy, so you can catch Johtonian Corsola to grind the extra Candy you need instead of needing to get lucky with Galarian Corsola encounters or walking around with a Buddy.
