How To Get Free Card Packs In Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket provides an entirely unique TCG experience for Pokémon fans, and that includes how you collect and open card packs.
While other Pokémon TCG products require packs to be purchased or obtained using codes, Pokémon TCG Pocket’s packs are all free, technically. Instead of buying packs outright, you will be managing a timer tied to unlocking them and an inventory of other items used to augment that timer. And, while it sounds confusing, the process is actually fairly simple.
How Do Card Packs Work in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
After you complete the tutorial in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you will unlock two free packs immediately and a timer. Based on that timer, you can unlock a minimum of two free packs every 24 hours without needing to do anything.
You can’t purchase individual packs, instead, you will need to use items like a Pack Hourglass to reduce the 12-hour timer in order to get more packs faster. Each Pack Hourglass used reduces the timer by one hour, and you can unlock them by completing mission rewards or from the in-game shop using Poké Gold—a premium currency.
So, while you can’t buy packs, you can essentially buy time reducers for the Pack Stamina timer tied to Pokémon TCG Pocket packs. You can also purchase a Premium Pass subscription to get one additional pack each day, along with extra Missions to complete for bonus rewards.
How To Get More Free Packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket
If you don’t want to spend Poké Gold to speed things up, you can get more free packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket by simply playing the game and being patient.
If you play Pokémon TCG Pocket daily, you will get a free pack every 12 hours without needing to speed the timer up.
By opening packs, using the Wonder Pick to grab cards from other players’ packs, and battling, you will also complete Missions. Your rewards for completing daily, weekly, Pokédex, or Deck Missions vary but typically give you Pack Hourglasses or Shop tickets that you can use to purchase items in the in-game shop, including more Pack Hourglasses.