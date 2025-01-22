How to Get McDonald's Pokémon TCG Pocket Bonus Rewards
With the launch of the new Pokémon TCG McDonald’s collaboration, Dragon Discovery, players can get exclusive cards. The Pokémon Company is taking things a step further this time with a surprise Pokémon TCG Pocket offer, too.
For a limited time, if you purchase one of the Pokémon McDonald’s Happy Meals, you will get a reward code for items in Pokémon TCG Pocket along with your physical card pack.
If you have never seen a McDonald’s collab with Pokémon before, it simply means that a small set of promotional cards with special McDonald’s branding and a unique holofoil are featured in exclusive packs. Each Happy Meal comes with a four-card pack that includes three non-holo and one holo card from this year’s 15-card set themed around Dragon-type Pokémon.
Along with the physical cards, you can also collect some extra bonuses in Pokémon TCG Pocket at no additional cost—as long as you use the McDonald’s app.
How to Unlock Happy Meal Hourglasses
If you specifically purchase a “Pokémon” Happy Meal in the app between Jan. 21 and Feb. 24, you will get a code and link in your email. Once you link your account to the code you will automatically have the following rewards to claim in Pokémon TCG Pocket:
- 12 Wonder Hourglasses
- 24 Pack Hourglasses
For TCG Pocket players, these extra items are the equivalent of an extra Wonder Pick and two free packs whenever you want them. Each player can only redeem one of these codes per TCG Pocket account.
This is the first time TPC has done any external TCG Pocket event, and it shows that the company is actively looking for ways to promote the game along with the main Pokémon TCG. You will only have until Feb. 24 to get one of these McDonald’s codes, though it is unclear if each code has an expiration date.
