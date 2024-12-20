How to Get Shiny Rayquaza FREE — Tera Raid Guide
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is finally giving players some new Tera Raid content, providing everyone a chance to get a free Shiny Rayquaza.
To promote the ongoing Pokémon Horizons, Shiny Rayquaza will now appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids for a limited time. This will be your only chance to encounter a guaranteed Shiny Rayquaza in Raids, at least until The Pokémon Company does a potential re-run, and here is everything you need to know about it.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raids
The Shiny Rayquaza Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will run for a limited time from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5.
During that period, Shiny Rayquaza will appear in Five-star Tera Raids across Paldea for all players. In these Tera Raids, you will have the opportunity to capture a Shiny Rayquaza if you successfully clear them, making it the first time a guaranteed Shiny has been offered as a Raid reward.
Because this is a Five-star Tera Raid, you likely won’t struggle much with beating the Shiny Rayquaza. It is a Dragon Tera Type, which means you can fight it with its usual Dragon, Ice, and Fairy-type weaknesses while taking into account its list of available moves when picking which Pokémon to bring.
Rayquaza Set Moves
Rayquaza Additional Moves
Dragon Pulse
Dragon Ascent
If you need to solo-counter a Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid, bringing a strong Fairy-type is your best bet since Rayquaza’s moveset is mostly built out of Dragon and Flying-type moves. Pokémon like Azumarill and Corvinight are great options, with Azumarill doing plenty of damage using its standard Belly Drum/Play Rough build and Corvinight being immune or resistant to everything Rayquaza can do.
Once you clear the Tera Raid, you can catch a Shiny Rayquaza for yourself—though you can only have one per save file from these Raids. Along with that, you will get a number of item drop rewards like Protein, Dragon Tera Shards, and an Ability Patch.