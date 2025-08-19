Pokémon Says We Have All Been Wrong About This Legendary's Name
The Pokémon Company has recently taken a step to end the discord around the Hoenn legendary, Rayquaza. Despite debuting 22 years ago in Ruby & Sapphire, fans are still confused to this day regarding the right way to pronounce the name of this Aztec Mythology-inspired Pokémon. Now, to clear things for good, during the Pokémon World Championship, the “correct” pronunciation has been made official.
Pokémon Clears How You Should Pronounce Rayquaza’s Name
At the 2025 Pokémon World Championships on August 17, The Pokémon Company shared a trivia segment during a break in the event. They aimed to clear up several misconceptions about the popular franchise, including how to pronounce Rayquaza’s name.
The correct pronunciation of Rayquaza is “ray-KWAY-zuh.” The information came directly from the developers of the well-known Pokémon game franchise, including Ruby and Sapphire, GameFreak.
The previous widespread pronunciation, “ray-KWAH-zuh,” that has become the norm for millions of fans, including some professional announcers in competitive tournaments, has been deemed incorrect. Even though the developers of the game showed heart by taking the extra step and clearing the misconception, I am sure it will take quite some time for this new pronunciation to become the standard.
X user GlaxonXIII, who attended the event, shared a photo of the announcement from the event, which quickly spread across social media. The Pokémon Company took notice of the viral post and jumped on the hype wagon, replying to the original post with a GIF.
How to Pronounce Rayquaza
The pronunciation makes sense when you break it down. Rayquaza’s name is a blend of “ray” and “quasar,” both of which denote the Legendary’s cosmic nature. Even in the game and the anime, the Pokémon’s design and comet-like trajectories across the sky may have tried to give hints about the “quasar” part of its name that we failed to catch on to.
However, that wasn’t it, Game Freak also had made a much more direct approach to correct the fans about the pronunciation a few years ago. In the 2021 Pokémon Evolutions episode The Wish, Rayquaza’s name was spoken as “ray-KWAY-zuh.”
Unfortunately, this attempt was a complete failure because the fans, instead of correcting themselves, tagged this pronunciation as a translation error, adding it to their never-ending list of reasons why no one should watch a dubbed anime.
What Is The Possible Esports Implication Of This Announcement?
While this correction may not have any direct significance to the Pokémon competitive scene, it may motivate announcers as well as pro players to acknowledge the two-decade-long misconception about the Legendary’s name and use the correct pronunciation.
With Pokémon Legends Z:A bringing back Mega Evolution, and Pokémon Champions launching its first ranked season in a mega format, it's possible we'll see the dragon dad who won Wolfe Glick his World Championship make a reappearance. Tournament commentators, streamers, and players alike now have the proper official pronunciation for a Pokémon that could become a staple of the first meta of the new competitive era.
This action may raise awareness, which will help make the correct pronunciation spread further and become the norm.