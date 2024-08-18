Did a Vulgar Hand Gesture Cost Ian Robb the Top 8 at Worlds?
The Pokémon World Championships TCG tournament was down to the Top 8 when popular competitive player Ian Robb was disqualified.
During the Top 8, Robb and his opponent were being streamed on Twitch. The match resulted in Robb taking the W and he celebrated the match by making a suggestive hand motion, which was caught on the broadcast. The gesture, while explicit in its original meaning, is used very often in Fortnite and elsewhere in a more general way.
Still, the gesture resulted in Robb getting a penalty. This penalty didn't disqualify Robb but it did make his opponent move forward in Top 8 instead of him.
Why Was Ian Robb DQ'd From Top 8 at Worlds?
While Robb wasn't disqualified from the entire tournament, his journey at Worlds did end due to him making the jerk-off gesture.
Pokémon's rules have an entire section for Unsporting Conduct that states it's a "major" offense that leads to a match loss. Unsporting Conduct is "behavior that displays a lack of respect or consideration for fair play, or for the enjoyment of others in the audience," the rules read.
Unsporting Conduct includes "distracting or intimidating" the other player, causing "distress," and refusal to cooperate. These are just examples, however, and not the only actions that go under this section of the rules.
The Pokémon community reacted with conflicted feelings. Some trainers felt that it was deserved since the streams are supposed to be family-friendly. Most people agreed children shouldn't see a top player doing that kind of hand gesture. But others noted that it's a general hand movement at this point that means no real harm.
Robb hasn't commented on the situation at time of publishing.