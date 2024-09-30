How to Beat Infernape 7-Star Tera Raid
Infernape is the next Starter Evolution Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids. 7-Star Mighty Infernape will have a Rock Tera Type, making strategy key to identify and plan attacks that target its unique weaknesses. Let's explore every available detail about the upcoming Mighty Infernape 7-star Tera Raid including abilities, counters, how to enter battle and more!
7-Star Infernape Tera Raid Key Dates & Info:
- Mighty Infernape's Tera Raid will run from October 4, 2024 to October 6, 2024.
- It will return a week later and run again from October 11, 2024 to October 16, 2024. This second Raid event will include Blissey.
- Mighty Infernape's Tera Raid's release time is 0:00 UTC. Both event periods will end at 23:59 UTC.
- Mighty Infernape's raid is available globally.
- Mighty Infernape is a Fire-type Pokémon with Rock Tera Type. It will be weak to Water, Ground, Rock, Grass, Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Water and Ground-type Pokémon and moves will be most effective.
- Counters for Mighty Infernape include Anihilape, Clodsire and Gastrodon.
How to Unlock High-Level Tera Raids
Pokémon players can unlock high-level Tera raids like 7-star Mighty Rock Tera-Type Infernape through the following method:
- Complete Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's main story and defeat all gyms in the Victory Road quest.
- Complete the Academy Ace Tournament and win fifteen 5-star Tera Raid battles alone or with friends.
- After completing fifteen 5-star Tera Raid battle wins, Mr. Jacq will call the player and begin a conversation cutscene. Complete this cutscene to unlock 6-star Tera Raid battles.
- Participate in ten 4-star and 5-star Tera Raids.
After completing these steps, players will unlock 7-star Tera Raids. These high-stakes battle opportunities will appear at black Tera Crystal locations across the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet map.
Capturing 7-Star Infernape
Players begin Mighty Infernape's Tera Raid by finding the raid location on their map. The raid should appear as a dark Rock-type icon. After traveling to the raid den, players will see a black Tera Raid crystal. The crystals should emit light, so they're easy to find. After interacting with the crystal, players can begin their Tera Raid battle.
Pokémon trainers can enter a Tera Raid battle alone or with three other trainers. These trainers can be NPCs or a group of real-life friends. 7-Star Tera Raids are some of the most difficult Pokemon battles in the Scarlet & Violet game. It's possible to solo them, but a collaborative battle effort is much easier. Tera Raid battles do have a time limit, so be mindful of your actions and go in with a plan!
Rewards for 7-Star Infernape
Pokémon trainers will receive rare rewards after defeating 7-Star Mighty Infernape. First, Mighty Infernape will join the player's Pokémon collection. Once captured, Mighty Infernape will be identified with the Mightiest Mark and receive the "Unrivaled" distinction. Players can only obtain one Mighty Infernape per save data. Mighty Infernape's Rock Tera-Type will make it a valuable ally in future battles — and it will give any trainer it accompanies some serious aura points.
Players can also possibly obtain rare and high-value items from the battle to sell or use in training. These items include:
- Herba Mystica (used to create Level 3 sandwiches)
- Ability Patches (changes a Pokémon's ability to their Hidden Ability)
- Ability Capsules (changes a Pokémon's ability)
- Tera Shards (change a Pokémon's Tera Type)
- Bottle Caps (maximize a Pokémon's IV)
- Golden Bottle Caps (maximize all 6 of a Pokémon's IVs)
- Various other items
Mighty Infernape's Tera Raid event will run for two periods. The second period, from October 11 to October 16, 2024, will include increased Tera Shard and Exp. Candies rewards and Normal-type Pokémon Blissey.
7-Star Infernape's Set-Up
7-Star Mighty Infernape is a Fire-type Pokémon with a Grass Tera Type. Some of Infernape's most common moves include Close Combat (Fighting), Acrobatics (Flying) and Flare Blitz (Fire). Since 7-Star Mighty Infernape has a Rock Tera Type, its move set will likely include one Rock-type ability. There are four Rock-type moves Mighty Infernape may have: Rock Slide, Rock Tomb, Smack Down and Stone Edge.
During the 7-Star Tera Raid, the battle will enter a terastallizing stage. The stage activates a Tera Shield on Mighty Infernape which greatly reduces all damage and prevents status effects. The Tera Shield can only break from repeated damage and terastallized Pokémon moves are much more effective than regular attacks. It's important to complete the terastallizing stage smoothly to win the Tera Battle.
The Best Counter Strategies for 7-Star Infernape
Since 7-Star Mighty Infernape has a regular Fire type and a Rock Tera Type, it may be more difficult to pinpoint exact counter Pokémon than in previous battles. Ground-type and Water-type Pokémon and moves will be strongest against 7-Star Mighty Infernape since they counter both its primary Fire type and secondary Rock type. Strong healing and careful Pokémon picks will be key in this battle since Infernape's move set affects various types and deals severe damage.
The official Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Reddit is already cooking up strategies. One Pokémon users suggest to counter Infernape is Anihilape. User Fr4ctur3d_T4's post, saying "I think Anihilape will be able to solo this," is the most upvoted on the Tera Raid's megathread. When battling Infernape, this Pokémon isn't monkeying around (pun intended) and several key factors make Anihilape a strong pick.
The Anihilape Advantage:
- Anihilape is Fighting and Ghost type. Neither of these types is weak to Fire or Rock type attacks.
- Anihilape's Fighting type is Super Effective against Mighty Infernape's Rock Tera Type.
- Trainers can combine Anihilape's Drain Punch and Metronome to out-heal Mighty Infernape's damage.
Other Pokémon who may be suitable counters to Mighty Infernape include Iron Hands, Clodsire and Gastrodon. Iron Hands and Anihilape are often dubbed "Ol' Reliable" in the Pokémon community as they are versatile and frequently used in Tera Raid battles. Iron Hands can learn Drain Punch like Anihilape and similarly utilize the Metronome/Drain Punch combo. Clodsire's Poison/Ground and Gastrodon's Water/Ground typings make them super effective against Infernape, and their moves can help them maintain health and drop Mighty Infernape's stats.