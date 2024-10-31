Is Pokémon TCG Pocket Playable On PC?
Pokémon TCG Pocket is out and taking the Pokémon world by storm, but not everyone can play it because it isn’t available on all platforms.
The Pokémon Company is using TCG Pocket as an easy to access and simplified approach to collecting and battling Pokémon cards “anytime, anywhere, on your mobile device.” But what does that mean for players who don’t want to play the game on mobile?
Is Pokémon TCG Pocket on PC or console?
Pokémon TCG Pocket is only officially available on Android and iOS devices through the Google Play and Apple App Store. This means it is only playable on mobile in most cases, not on a PC or console.
You can technically play TCG Pocket on PC or Mac if you use a program like BlueStacks to emulate an Android device to access the app. There is no native client available and likely won’t be for some time, if at all, because The Pokémon Company and DeNa developed the game specifically for mobile.
If you want to play a version of the Pokémon TCG on mobile or PC, a native version of Pokémon TCG Live is available. That game has nothing to do with TCG Pocket and is a simulator that lets players battle in the regular Pokémon TCG using digital cards obtained in-game or by scanning Code Cards you get from physical TCG products.
You can play TCG Pocket on various tablets that meet the system requirements and have access to the corresponding app store. The game is not available on any console, with a Nintendo Switch port being very unlikely since TCG Live has still not received a port either.