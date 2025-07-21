July Pokémon Presents - How to Watch and What to Expect
For the first time in what feels like a decade, The Pokémon Company is putting a Pokémon Presents event smack dab in the middle of summer, with details about multiple upcoming projects set to be shared, including new information about Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
As with most Pokémon Presents, this stream will likely feature bits and pieces of news from across the Pokémon fandom. From Pokémon Go and the Pokémon TCG to a likely deep dive on Legends: Z-A ahead of its October release, there will be something for everyone to latch onto.
What Time is the July Pokémon Presents Stream? Where to Watch
The July Pokémon Presents will air on July 22 at 9am ET, with a premier set for every official Pokémon channel on YouTube. It will last roughly 24 minutes and include updates on multiple Pokémon games, not just things like Pokémon Go or Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
- West Coast US (PDT):July 22 at 6am
- East Coast US (EDT: July 22 at 9am
- United Kingdom (BST): July 22 at 2pm
- Central Europe (CET): July 22 at 3pm
- Japan (JST): July 22 at 10pm
- Australia (AET): July 22 at 11pm
What to Expect in the July Pokémon Presents
The main thing everyone is looking forward to in the July Pokémon Presents steam is more information about Pokémon Legends: Z-A. With the game launching on Oct. 16, there is still a lot we don’t know about Z-A, and The Pokémon Company will use this as one of the last opportunities to market the game to its more hardcore audience.
Pokémon Presents is typically where we get the most news about upcoming major releases, and it has been the only real spot we have seen announcements for Legends: Z-A, outside of a single appearance during a Nintendo Direct. Each showcase reveals more information about the game’s story and dives deep on various mechanics.
During the last few trailers, we got information about the game’s Battle Royale feature that will turn Lumiose City into a battleground for trainers of all skill levels, along with a glimpse into why so many talented battlers want to grind up to the top rank. We also got a full look at the real-time battle system, which will play entirely differently from Legend: Arceus and the mainline game’s typical Pokémon battles.
If you want a general guess at what will be shown during the broadcast, a slightly broader look at the game’s story and characters seems likely. And seeing a few new Pokémon or Mega Evolutions is the safest bet among new reveals.
Sure, a lot of information about potential new Mega Pokémon leaked early, but we haven’t gotten official confirmation yet. We also have no idea how many new Pokémon or alternate forms will be introduced, though using Legends: Arceus as a base, we should at least see a dozen or more.
As for the other games, Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Cafe Remix, Pokémon Masters EX, TCG Pocket and Pokémon Sleep are also either guaranteed or likely to make a short appearance.
For Pokémon Go, information about some upcoming major events or Pokémon releases should be shared. UNITE is likely to have a similar approach, showing off a new Pokémon and details about upcoming content, such as the confirmed Mega Pokémon that will be coming to the game as a sort of tie-in to Legends: Z-A.
And speaking of Megas, there is a good chance we get another short glance at the upcoming Pokémon TCG - Mega Evolution set, which is going to release in September. The new TCG Pocket set is also likely to be revealed for a late July release.
The biggest wildcard for this Pokémon Presents in Pokémon Champions.
We have not heard a peep out of TPC regarding the upcoming battle simulator and know very little about what the game will actually include when it does launch. If it is planned to release either later this year or at some point in 2026, we might get a slightly more detailed trailer showing off modes and features during this broadcast.
What we won’t be seeing is a look at whatever is next of the mainline Pokémon games. Legends: Z-A isn’t even out yet, so there is very little chance we even get a teaser for whatver Gen 10 will be. Anything about the next generation is more likely to be saved for the February 2026 Pokémon Day Presents, when the game can be officially announced alongside the franchise’s 30th anniversary.
July Pokémon Presents - Esports Impact
Every Pokémon Presents stream gives competitive Pokémon players a bit of new content, though it isn’t always spread evenly across all of the franchise’s properties.
Since we should see new content for Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, and the Pokémon TCG, players in those spaces will have upcoming content to look forward to that will change their metas in unique ways. The extent of those changes will depend on what is shown, but any new Pokémon or cards have the potential to shake things up, even if it is just providing more options when approaching battles or deckbuilding.
As for Legends: Z-A, the game will have very little impact on the meta of VGC outside of introducing new Pokémon for future usage since it won’t have any real online battle mode that equates to the competitive standard for Pokémon.