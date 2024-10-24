Pokémon Legends: Z-A — all leaks and rumors explained
Even in a year when no major Pokémon games are releasing, Nintendo and Game Freak can’t catch a break regarding information about the franchise leaking online. This time, a major leak for multiple games also included information for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, including a potential release window.
It is important to note that while much of this leaked information was released alongside unreleased files from older games, according to a statement from Game Freak, all of this content was obtained via “unauthorized access to our servers by a third party.” That comment from Game Freak focused on personal data, not the pilfered documents, but until we get confirmation, this leaked content for Pokémon Legends: Z-A should be taken lightly.
All Pokémon Legends: Z-A Game Freak leaks explained
Starting on Oct. 12, an anonymous leaker who gained access to backend servers and platforms for Game Freak and was able to extract a reported 1 TB of files from the company. This included unreleased game files, concept art, meeting notes, and more from various Pokémon projects.
Since then, the leaker and various other accounts have shared beta designs for Pokémon, conversations between top executives at The Pokémon Company, source code for multiple Pokémon games, and hundreds of other files that never should have seen the light of day. This has been dubbed the “Teraleak” by the Pokémon community and has featured new information for Pokémon games all the way from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire to unreleased titles like Legends: Z-A and Generation 10.
While we haven’t gotten as much information from the leaks surrounding Legends: Z-A, the original leaker did note that they had played a beta version of the game that included a nearly complete main story. They dropped a few key details about the game beyond that, but claimed they would not be spoiling much or sharing the source code that they reportedly obtained from the breach.
None of the information we are about to discuss has been verified or shared by official Pokémon sources, but if you want to remain unspoiled on potential Legends: Z-A content, you likely shouldn’t read further.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaked release window
During the Pokémon Day Presents event on February 27, 2024, The Pokémon Company shared a first look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with a 2025 release window attached to the trailer.
This move shocked many fans, as Pokémon tends to release at least one major game or expansion in the franchise per year. With Scarlet and Violet’s DLC wrapping up with a small epilogue in January, Z-A skipping 2024 left the fiscal year without a new release.
According to the leaker behind the Teraleak, Legends: Z-A was originally going to release in 2024, meaning it was delayed at some point if that is true. Whether or not that has anything to do with Scarlet and Violet’s poor performance on Nintendo Switch and the outcry from vocal online fans to improve future titles will likely never be answered.
In addition to that tidbit about the delay, known Pokémon leaker Khu also chimed in, noting that Legends: Z-A should be released between April and July 2025 barring another push. It is also claimed that pre-orders for the game will be live before the end of the year, which means a full release date should be shared in a Nintendo Direct this year.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaked Mega Pokémon
Along with information about the release window, the leaker dropped two big details regarding new Mega Evolutions coming to the game.
We already knew Mega Evolution was coming back in Legends: Z-A thanks to a teaser at the end of the reveal trailer and the importance of that mechanic to the Kalos region—where Mega Evolving originated. Now, it looks like Zygarde will be playing a much bigger role in Legend: Z-A’s story than it did in X and Y, as Mega Zygarde was mentioned by the leaker and in a leaked conversation between Game Freak’s Kazumasa Iwao, the director of Legends: Arceus, and the primary Pokémon game director since Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.
Mega Zeraora was mentioned in that same conversation. Iwao and Ohmori are mostly discussing the design of Mega Zygarde and Mega Zeraora, along with trying to coordinate things properly between Legends: Z-A’s release and the anime team to try and include both at some point. This could mean Mega Evolution will appear in an anime project before or around Legends: Z-A getting more news or releasing.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaked gameplay features
In addition to the two new Mega Pokémon, the leaker notes that they caught a Stunfisk while playing the early version of the game. That may seem like an odd mention, but it is important because the leaker also noted the sound for Shiny Pokémon spawning in the overworld is back, fixing one of the biggest complaints about Scarlet and Violet for hardcore players.
The art style of the game is also noted to be closer to Scarlet and Violet than Legends: Arceus, though there aren’t many specifics. The leaker said that the beta build they played also suffered from the same performance and bug problems as Scarlet and Violet, though it is unclear when the build they obtained was uploaded.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaked story content
According to the Teraleaker, and other leaks since the initial reveal, it appears Legends: Z-A won’t take place in the distant past, but rather, will be set in the modern day. We still don’t know if that means this will function as a prequel or sequel to X and Y,
We do already know a key element of the game is going to be tied to the “urban redevelopment project at Lumiose City” and, to that point, the new organization that was teased in the reveal trailer for Legends: Z-A appears to be known as Quasar in some form—whether that be as a team or foundation. It is claimed that Mable, one of the five Team Flare scientists you battle multiple times in X and Y, will appear as part of Quasar in some fashion.