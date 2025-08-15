Pokémon Legends Z-A Battle Royale First Look: Could it Esports?
Pokémon Legends: Z-A sounded like my perfect Pokémon game when it was first announced, and each trailer made me feel like I was justified in thinking that. Well, now I got to play the game, and I think it is living up to that hype in a lot of ways.
While attending the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, I got to play a demo for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and, while my time with the game was short and very tailored to the early elements, what I got to try has me more excited for the full release in October.
The demo I got to try was split into two parts, one focusing on the Z-A Royale and normal trainer battles, while the other let me experience a Rogue Mega battle for the first time. Both provided a solid early look at how the game is differentiating itself from Legends: Arceus while still taking inspiration from some of that game’s best features.
The Z-A Royale Transforms Battles in Pokémon Legends Z-A
To start the demo, I got to play what looked to be the second night of the Z-A Royale, a competition set within Lumiose City where trainers take over certain designated areas of the city at night and battle to earn points and up their rank. In this instance, the player is tasked with earning 1,000 points by battling trainers in a new Battle Zone, while the other members of Team MZ teach you specific battle mechanics.
Here, I got my first experience with Z-A’s real-time battle system and how trainer battles work. And, even with the short bit of time I got to play, I really enjoyed how fresh everything felt compared to normal Pokémon games and Legends: Arceus.
Having Pokémon moves work on cooldown and have unique startup animations makes planning your approach to battles before you challenge a trainer or in the heat of battle feel much more rewarding. You can’t just spam a super effective move or swap to avoid damage, you need to think about rotating attacks with support moves to make use of the cooldowns or disrupt opponents using faster options.
How Fights Work in Legends Z-A Royale
For example, my team was made up of a Chikorita, Fletchling, Mareep, and Weedle. In one of the battles, I was facing a Fletchling with my Chikorita and swapped out into my Mareep, taking a Peck and Quick Attack in succession right after swapping in because I timed things poorly and the enemy AI made good use of its cooldowns.
In return, I used Thundershock, which has a longer animation than say Tackle or Growl, so while I did win the battle, I quickly learned that I wouldn’t just be able to zap any flying types in my way repeatedly without risk.
See an early look at Pokemon Legends Z-A gameplay below:
Early Review: Battles in Pokemon Legends Z-A
In my opinion, these shifts are a huge improvement over the Strong and Agile Style priority systems in Legeneds: Arceus. Those felt like tacked-on pieces that you could forget about in the heat of battle, and had no real bearing on how you approached the battle. Whereas this real-time system, focused on timing and cooldowns, makes every action you do matter, from the move choice to your positioning in some instances.
The trainer interactions for the Z-A Royale are also dynamic, as you can sneak up on trainers to launch sneak attacks and gain initiative, or be stunned yourself if an opponent spots you. Whoever initiates the battle gains a slight edge by stunning their opponent’s opening Pokémon for a brief moment to start the interaction.
The Z-A Royale’s overall system seems interesting too, though I didn’t get to explore it as much as I would have liked. Every time you beat a trainer, you earn points toward your ticket goal based on various factors such as the strength of the trainer you beat. Once you earn enough tickets, you can enter a promotion match to go up a rank.
In the various Battle Zones, there will be weaker and stronger trainers. At the end of the demo, you have the chance to face off against a trainer who has level 18 or higher Pokémon while your own team is barely approaching level 10. It was meant to show how difficult battles can be when you are outmatched, and that you can lose your points during the challenge too.
All of it also works on a timer, so you don’t just have an unlimited amount of time to run around and battle trainers in the Battle Zone. You only have until the night ends to collect as many points as possible before the area shuts down and Lumiose City pivots back to daytime activities.
My main complaint here is that we didn’t get to have any interactions with Wild Pokémon to see how those interactions differ in Z-A compared to Legends: Arceus. However, one Nintendo of America representative present for the demo did note that there are behavioral differences between different classifications of Pokémon in the game. For example, a trained Pokémon will know to only target an opposing Pokémon, while a Rogue Mega Pokémon will mainly focus on you.
Some important things to note about the gameplay for Z-A, Pokémon will be able to use Held Items such as Berries, the game will not feature Pokémon Abilities and Natures are still present. Healing items and select other items will also have cooldowns just like Pokémon moves, so you can’t spam items to survive in battles.
How do Rouge Mega Pokémon Fit Into Pokémon Legends Z-A?
There was an entire separate portion of the demo set aside to let me experience the difference between Z-A’s normal gameplay loop and the Rogue Mega battles that take place at key points throughout the game. And I wrote a full article describing my thoughts, with a bit of extra insight.
The main takeaway is that Lumiose City’s Day and Night cycle will provide players drastically different ways to play the game, if what I got to play was anything to go by. Rogue Mega Pokémon will add yet another angle to the gameplay loop, making it much more diverse than Legends: Arceus, at least on the surface.
I didn’t get to spend time catching wild Pokémon or exploring Lumiose City in any major way, so there is still a chance those elements of Z-A fall flat compared to the focus Legends: Arceus put on catching Pokémon to fill out a layered Pokédex and the large, varied biomes to explore. That is a bit concerning, and has been since The Pokémon Company announced the game would almost entirely take place in “one location.” But I can’t speak to that because I only played a small, contained slice in two heavily-pathed beginner areas.
I am hopeful that the big shift to a central location provides depth that some of Legends: Arceus’ locations didn’t have, while not feeling samey. That same hope extends to the general pacing for the game.
If the balance between normal daytime gameplay, the Z-A Royale storyline and Rogue Mega Pokémon is balanced similarly to Scarlet and Violet’s triple-pointed Treasure Hunt, Titan and Team Star storyline, it should be fine. But, just as Z-A seems to improve on complaints from Legends: Arceus, hopefully any similarities there will do the same.
Outside of pacing, the only real things that felt a little jarring was the slow pace of an interactable section with Zygarde in the Rogue Mega demo and the continued lack of voice acting being very apparent when there is exposition happening without music playing. Normal Pokémon stuff at this point, but it is noticeable, and hopefully not the norm throughout key moments in Z-A.
Pokémon Legends Z-A - Release and Esports Impact
If you are just here for my key takeaways, then here are the most important ones from my limited time playing the demo. The game looks good, has great music, looks to have a varied gameplay loop that will keep players engaged and the active battle system feels really solid.
As one of my friends playing the demo with me said, “it feels really good to hit buttons and have them mean something all the time, it keeps me engaged and feeling the battles more.” My biggest hope is that this feeling of activeness holds up for the whole ride once we get the game in full on Oct. 16.
As for the impact, my thoughts won’t have one on the game itself. We know Z-A is going to sell well, especially if it runs well on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The real challenge comes with nailing the balance between Legends: Arceus’ departure from the normal formula and while doing a better job of pulling in the fans who like that classic gameplay.
If there is even a slightly more expansive online content offering in Z-A, that will also help it surpass Legends: Arceus, as that will provide more replayability, something that the previous game lacked unless you were aiming to complete the Pokédex or Shiny hunt.