Pokémon Legends Z-A Introduces Battle Royale Ranked Matches
While Pokémon Legends: Z-A is introducing a new real-time battle system, it will simultaneously introduce what appears to be a free-for-all battle royale mode that could radically change the way esports pros interact with the series.
The reveal came as part of a surprise gameplay trailer in today's Nintendo Direct which showed a deeper look at the battle system for the new game. A small portion of that footage revealed a brand new mechanic that could have a huge impact on content creation and competitive tournaments for the game.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Battle Royale Ranked Matches, Explained
Unlike in Pokémon Legends: Arceus where battling was more traditional and less frequent, Legends: Z-A is back to treating battling as a pastime and spectator sport. Thus, enter the Z-A Battle Royale.
At night in the rapidly expanding Lumiose City, it appears that the additional Battle Zones appear on the map around or inside of the Wild Zones where wild Pokémon can be found. The areas feature various trainers who will challenge you to a battle if you walk into their line of sight.
Just like in wild battles, it looks like you can make use of the overworld and the new real-time battle system to gain advantages in these trainer battles. The trailer shows the player sneaking up on one trainer and using Lucario’s Flash Cannon to initiate a battle by dealing supereffective damage to the opponent’s Florges.
All of this is part of the Z-A Battle Royale, which means every trainer is assigned a rank that range from Z to A. Every trainer’s goal is to climb all the way to A Rank by defeating enough opponents and improving your battle strategies.
Once you reach a certain requirement you will earn a Challenger’s Ticket, which appears to let you enter a Promotion Match against a stronger trainer in your existing rank. Winning that battle will let you rank up and continue the grind against new trainers.
In the gameplay trailer, you can see an overlay showing various missions like "Knock opponents out with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon" or "Land hits with Ice-type moves." Each of these missions will help you earn additional points and some type of Battle Royale-adjacent currency.
It is said that trainers who reach Rank A can have a wish granted, which will likely tie into the story in some way. We still don’t know how the rankings work exactly or if you can actually drop ranks by losing to NPCs.
This is an entirely new approach to battling in the Pokémon franchise that somewhat expands upon the sports league themes from Sword and Shield and the World Coronation Series from the anime.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - What Changes in Lumiose City at Night?
While not every change was shown, it appears that the day and night cycle in Pokémon Legends: Z-A will drastically alter what you focus on in Lumiose City.
During the day, Lumiose remains bright and open, giving you the opportunity to explore and help develop the city. Wild Zones are prominent here, which is where you are most likely to encounter wild Pokémon during your journey.
Once night falls, Battle Zones open up and the nightlife of Lumiose embraces the Z-A Battle Royale. It is currently unclear how Battle Zones and Wild Zones will overlap or what restrictions there might be when trying to challenge specific, high-rank trainer yet.
“During the day, Trainers can explore wild zones to catch and train Pokémon in preparation for upcoming battles at night. When the battle zone becomes active, timing and strategy are key as landing a surprise attack can provide a critical advantage and escaping higher-ranked opponents may sometimes be necessary,” The Pokémon Company said in a release. “To succeed in the Z-A Royale, players must make the most of both day and night, strengthening their teams for any challenges that await in Lumiose City.”
Will Pokémon Legends: Z-A Battle Royale Ranked Matches Include Online PvP?
When Pokémon Legends: Z-A got its second trailer back on Pokémon Day, the teaser for a “promotion match” had some fans thinking online battles might actually appear in the game. That chance has taken a slight hit now that the Z-A Battle Royale has been fully revealed.
Legends: Arceus included no online interactivity when it came to battles and had less of an emphasis on trainer battles overall outside of story progression. Legends: Z-A will clearly put the focus back on battling, though it is still unknown if any online elements will be reintroduced.
Because the game is running a real-time battle system, any online battles would be much different than Pokémon games of the past. There might also be additional challenges when it comes to balancing and other key competitive areas that Game Freak and The Pokémon Company don’t care to mess with.
With how things currently look, Legends: Z-A won’t have dedicated online battles and the the Z-A Royale will be a single-player experience potentially tied to the game’s story.
If that is true, it doesn’t mean that Legends: Z-A will skip adding more online features to pair with something like trading. It just means that the focus for competitive battles will remain on non-Legends titles and the upcoming Pokémon Champions battle simulator title.