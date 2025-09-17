More Megas: Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC Leaks Tease New Mega Evolutions Coming Post-Launch
Pokémon Legends: Z-A got a ton of news in the latest Nintendo Direct, and in previous weeks leading up to its October release. But even after so many Mega reveals, leaks have shown some additional Pokémon that might be Mega Evolving in the game’s paid DLC.
We already saw two different variations of Mega Raichu that will be added to Pokémon Legends: Z-A through its paid Mega Dimension DLC when it releases post-launch. That trailer, along with other details about the base game, has also led to speculation about what other Mega Evolutions might be added in the DLC. And now, new leaks have added fuel to the pre-release fire.
Will Pokémon Legends Z-A Get More Mega Pokémon in DLC?
We have already seen seven new Mega Evolutions confirmed for the base game of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which launches on Oct. 16. Along with that, Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y were revealed for the Mega Dimensions DLC, which will release in two waves after the game is out.
Based on what we know, we can safely assume that several other Mega Pokémon will be included in both the base game and DLC, though we probably won’t see any of them ahead of Legends: Z-A’s official release. That is, unless additional leaks happen.
Earlier this year, in March, another set of big leaks for Legends: Z-A dropped, which included a list of 26 Mega Evolutions that several “sources” said would be featured in the game. So far, this list has been accurate, down to descriptions for the Mega Pokémon we have already seen, like Mega Dragonite and Mega Greninja, since the leakers did not share images.
In total, we have seen seven of the 26 Mega Pokémon from that leak confirmed so far. Mega Raichu was not featured in either iteration of the list, however, which shows that the Mega Dimension DLC might actually add more Megas to the game, though several lists have already been debunked by various leakers.
Unlike previous leaks, there isn’t an accurate list being shared around by somewhat reliable sources. The main speculation for DLC Megas is coming from the short Mega Dimension trailer, where Mega Raichu was revealed, and the previous leaks.
In that trailer, fans spotted around 20 Mega Stones floating around in Hoopa’s portal, or whatever was shown during the transition. Around half of those were actually fully visible, which led to fans speculating on which Pokémon could be tied to each Mega Stone.
Flygon was the instant favorite, seeing as how it has been arguably the most demanded Mega outside of Starters since X and Y released, and one of the Mega Stones lines up perfectly with its color scheme. Additionally, Clawitzer and Gliscor were also tossed around for similar reasons, but it might not be as simple as you think.
How Realistic Are the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Leaks?
Considering we still don’t know if 100 percent of the previous big leaks for Megas in Legends: Z-A are accurate, you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up too high for these DLC theories.
Yes, some of the Mega Stones picked out of the trailer look new, especially since there is always a chance colors mean nothing and the Mega Stone will drastically change a Pokémon’s appearance. However, even the hopes for Mega Flygon are teetering on unstable ground because that specific Mega Stone looks awfully familiar to the Sceptilite.
If I had to guess, not every Mega Evolution from previous games will make it into the base game of Legends: Z-A, meaning Mega Dimensions could be used to bring in the rest of the old Mega Pokémon. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any new Megas in the DLC; in fact, I expect there to be at least a few, but it isn’t likely to be as many as some fans would want.
Related Article: Pokemon Legends Z-A is Locking Mega Evolutions Behind Ranked Online Battles
For reference, there were 48 unique Mega Pokémon in the franchise prior to Legends: Z-A. X and Y introduced 30 Mega Pokémon along with the mechanic itself, and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire added an additional 28. If the leaks, not including speculation for Mega Dimensions, end up being true, Legends: Z-A will potentially add 28 Megas, lining up closely with those previous numbers.
More Mega Pokémon in Legends Z-A - Esports Impact
More Megas mean more diversity in the competitive scene for Pokémon, both through Legends: Z-A’s Battle Club and things like Pokémon Champions.
Any Pokémon that receives a Mega Evolution will automatically get stronger, thus making it more competitively viable in different ways. That doesn’t necessarily mean a Pokémon that can Mega Evolve will become meta-relevant right away, but it does give that Pokémon more options and potential firepower when it comes to team building.