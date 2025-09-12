Pokémon Legends: Z-A Unveils Surprise DLC and the Funniest Mega Greninja Form
Pokémon got three major announcements during the September Nintendo Direct, with two of the three coming completely out of left field. Not only did we see new Megas for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but we also got confirmation for DLC and a brand new game that no one would have expected.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to release on Oct. 16, and we have slowly been getting new Mega Evolution announcements for the last few weeks. However, the latest trailer for the game showed off three new megas and two additional Pokémon coming as part of newly confirmed DLC.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Finally Gives Kalos Starters Mega Evolutions
In a new overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, we finally got to see Mega Evolutions for the three original Generation VI Starters, Chesnaught, Delphox and Greninja.
All three Pokémon did not receive Mega Evolutions in X and Y, despite other Starter Pokémon getting Megas in the game. This rectifies that initial oversight, bringing three new Mega Evolutions to Legends: Z-A.
All three of these Mega Evolutions were included in the massive Legends: Z-A leaks that dropped earlier this year. Even the designs, which include all the Starters looking more and more like their designated RPG classes, were detailed in those anonymous posts.
The Mega Stonees for Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox and Mega Greninja will be available as a seasonal reward in the Z-A Battle Club, starting with Mega Greninja when the game releases.
The rest of the trailer focused on showcasing previously revealed gameplay elements and other content that we have already seen, along with the new Megas. But Game Freak did have one more surprise in store.
We also got confirmation that Pokémon HOME connectivity will be added for Pokémon Legends: Z-A in 2026. This means you won’t be able to transfer Pokémon in or out of the game using HOME when the game releases.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Confirms Paid DLC
A new paid DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A called Mega Dimension was confirmed in the Nintendo Direct. This extra story and content for the game post-launch. Some content will be available when the game launches on Oct. 16, though the majority will release later.
Mega Raichu was shown off for the first time as part of this reveal, with the Electric-type getting two variants. Both Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y will be featured in the Mega Dimension DLC.
According to Nintendo, only apparel items for the DLC will be releasing on Oct. 16. The actual story content, which should include the new Pokémon and other encounters, will be added at a later date.
Legends: Arceus had no paid DLC after it released, only free updates. This could change a lot for Legends: Z-A and how it is received, especially since the game already includes more online content such as battles against other players.
Pokémon Brings Ditto to Animal Crossing in Pokopia
While all the Legends: Z-A news was big, the most surprising announcement for Pokémon at this Direct was the reveal of Pokémon Pokopia, which is a spin off title that looks to blend elements of games like Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders into a Pokémon game.
In this game, you play as a Ditto that partially transforms into a human as it is lost on an island. From there, you befriend various Pokémon, learn moves and begin changing the island alongside your friends to make it a perfect habitat. Pokopia will launch in 2026, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Esports Impact
Every mega evolution reveal for Legends: Z-A has a direct tie to compettitive Pokemon the moment that Pokemon Champions launches its first ranked season. Each of these new Kalos start megas has the chance to be powerful enough to completely warp the competitive meta. No one would have expected Mega Kangaskhan to be so broken the first time around, so truly any mega we see in this return to Kalos could be the Big Bad of the new era of VGC.