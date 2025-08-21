Pokémon Legends Z-A Will Be a Weird Esport - And That's a Good Thing
Pokémon Legends: Z-A pulled off one of the biggest surprises at the Pokémon World Championships, confirming that the game will have online multiplayer modes, including a dedicated way to battle other players. And, while it still won’t have an impact on something like VGC, there could be a fun competitive future for Legends: Z-A.
We saw a lot of big announcements shared during the closing ceremonies at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, but the most shocking was actual multiplayer battles coming to Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Much like the game’s existing Z-A Royale content, Game Freak is implementing a way for players to climb the ranks in a literal Battle Royale, where four players and their Pokémon teams battle for positioning in real-time combat.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Multiplayer: Everything We Know About Battle Club
Called the Battle Club, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will let up to four players gather in Link Battles to compete in strictly timed competitions. During these battles, players will need to knock out as many of the opposing players’ Pokémon as possible, while also strategically fending off incoming attacks, since all four players will be facing off in a battle royale arena.
At the start of a battle, each player will be positioned in a different part of the stage, ready to strategically pick which Pokémon to send out first and which other players they want to target. The goal is to land the finishing blow on other active Pokémon, which will net you a point for the leaderboard.
Once the time limit is reached, the player who secured the most K.O.s will be named the victor.
Because Legends: Z-A uses real-time combat, players will need to properly time things like move usage and switching out Pokémon, which all have varied cooldown and animation times that will impact how they are used in battle. As shown in the trailer, some Pokémon moves can impact large areas and deal damage to multiple Pokémon at once, which adds even more layers to this first-for-the-franchise system.
“In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Trainers and Pokémon move around together while unleashing moves in real time during battles, and this method of battling also applies to the Z-A Battle Club’s Link Battles,” The Pokémon Company said. “Moves can have a wide range of effects, such as launching attacks in a fixed radius to deal damage to multiple Pokémon at once, targeting distant Pokémon by attacking in a straight line, and more. Make full use of a variety of moves to gain the advantage in the competition.”
Players will also need to manage their ability to Mega Evolve during these battles, as Megar Power orbs will spawn around the battle stage throughout the challenge, along with other special items that can boost your Pokémon’s stats. And, don’t worry, if all of your Pokémon end up fainting, you will be sent back to the starting point with a fully healed team.
If you want to battle with friends or specific players, you can use the Private Battles option to send out a Link Code and connect with players over local or online connections. In these battles, you can change various rules too, allowing for custom battles and opening the door for things like specalized tournaments.
The main way to play in the Z-A Battle Club will be through Ranked Battles, where you will earn points based on your placement during each battle, along with added points based on other performance metrics. Your goal in Ranked Battles is the same as the main game’s Z-A Royale: rising from Rank Z to Rank A.
Players can earn in-game rewards as they grind the ranks and seasonal rewards based on their final rank at the end of ranked seasons. More details will be shared about this online experience closer to launch, but there are already some concerns going ahead of Z-A’s Oct. 16 launch.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Multiplayer Concerns and Expectations
One of the main reasons Legends: Arceus “fell off” so quickly for many fans is that there was no real replayability outside of completing the Pokédex and Shiny hunting for most players. Adding any extra content, especially multiplayer modes, will only help Legends: Z-A, though there are still some areas of concern.
Game Freak has never worked on balancing a game with real-time combat before, let alone when it comes to online play. Not even taking into account how spotty Nintendo’s online performance can be, this is a huge undertaking from a developer coming almost exclusively from a turn-based background.
The Battle Club will use the same real-time systems from Legends: Z-A’s main game, meaning every action a player can take will have some form of cooldown or animation buffer, leading to plenty of opportunities for optimization. Players will be testing out endless combinations, trying to find movesets that perfectly balance speed and power in ways that break the game’s balance.
If Game Freak doesn’t keep a handle on “broken” moves and combinations, Legends: Z-A’s Ranked Battles could quickly turn into an unbalanced hellscape where specific Pokémon and moves completely outclass any other options. This would quickly kill the appeal for players to play the game and try to raise their ranks actively.
Think of it like the difference between something like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. One game is a highly tuned experience designed almost from the ground up to create a balanced field for competition, while the other tries its best to provide a competitive experience, but the way the game is designed just can’t fully lend itself to that, which leads to a faster decline in online play.
Related Article: Pokémon Legends Z-A Rogue Mega Bosses Give A Major Power Up: Hands-on First Impression
Legends: Z-A isn’t quite giving the same warning signs as Sparking! Zero was from day one on the competitive side, but that might only be because we didn't expect much from it in the online space. Game Freak has a lot to prove when it comes to cultivating this new style of Pokémon battling once the game is live.
How Could Pokémon Legends Z-A Multiplayer Work Competitively?
Even with those general concerns, and my own thoughts on how Legends: Z-A might become an unbalanced mess online, I do think the Battle Club is going to turn into a strong opportunity for The Pokémon Company to feature the game as a competitive title. But it won’t be in the spotlight.
While at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, I had the chance to walk around and see just how diverse the side event offerings at the event were, and how much they had changed even just a few months after the North American International Championships.
Pokémon’s director of esports and events, Chris Brown, even mentioned how titles like Pokémon TCG Pocket and other games were being considered more for casual fans and side events, which is where I see Legends: Z-A slotting into future plans.
With Pokémon Champions officially taking over as the main VGC title once it launches in 2026, we will enter a new era of competitive Pokémon that we haven’t seen before, with a non-mainline Pokémon title sitting as a cruz of the World Championship circuit. And what better way to back that decision up than by having two additional high profile side events available at major tournaments too?
We already know that content creators and smaller parts of the Pokémon community will be putting on tournaments for Legends: Z-A as soon as it launches, so I think putting a focus on promoting side events for TCG Pocket and Legends: Z-A would be a boon for the competitive Pokémon community.
Running official brackets for the Battle Club in Legends: Z-A at events will give players another way to play Pokémon in a unique format, providing a hype battle royale-style tournament that the franchise hasn’t had before. TPC could even run it on a small side stream with commentary, turning it into more of a spectacle and drawing more eyes to the format for future events.