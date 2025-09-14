Be Careful Which Pokémon You Transfer to Legends: Z-A, They Could be Trapped Forever
It looks like Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have more than a few restrictions in place when it comes to obtaining and transferring Pokémon, which includes how the game will work with Pokémon HOME when connectivity is added.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokémon HOME Connectivity Guide
Just like most new Pokémon games, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have the ability to connect and store Pokémon you catch in the Pokémon HOME app. Connectivity for HOME will be added at some point post-launch, with The Pokémon Company only giving 2026 as a window for the update.
Without Pokémon HOME, you will only be able to store Pokémon you catch in Legends: Z-A within the game. Additionally, TPC has confirmed that Legends: Z-A will have further restrictions once HOME connectivity is added.
According to TPC, Pokémon from Legends: Z-A will be compatible with Pokémon HOME, but players won’t be able to transfer those Pokémon to older titles such as Scarlet and Violet, even if they are available to catch in those other games.
Despite that limitation, you will be able to bring Pokémon from older games into Legends: Z-A. However, after you bring them over, you won’t be able to send them back to an older title. This is similar to how you can bring Pokémon from Pokémon Go into HOME, but can’t send them back to Go.
Related Article: Pokemon Legends Z-A is Locking Mega Evolutions Behind Ranked Online Battles
What Do Pokémon Legends Z-A HOME Restrictions Mean for the Game?
We likely won’t know why The Pokémon Company and Game Freak made the decision to not allow for unrestricted transfers between Legends: Z-A until the game is out, and potentially the update for HOME connectivity goes live. But, if we just go on what we know about Z-A, it might have something to due with the data of Pokémon in the game being drastically different in some way.
One reason floating around post-announcement have been that Pokémon in Z-A will feature vastly different stats or information, making it hard to simply adjust them and send them back to previous games. But we can’t know for sure right now.
This isn’t that surprising to see as, prior to Pokémon HOME and the Nintendo Switch, this was fairly standard for how transfers worked between Pokémon generations. When bringing Pokémon forward from the Game Boy Advance to the DS, DS to 3DS or even 3DS to Switch, you would be unable to send Pokémon back to the previous games due to incompatibility between systems.
Related Article: They Finally Made a Pokémon Cozy Game: What is Pokémon Pokopia?
We have yet to see something drastic like this happen outside of Pokémon Go for HOME, though that is a mobile title that operates on its own systems, so it is a first for this generation of Pokémon titles.
In the long run, this won’t impact Legends: Z-A at all, since you can bring forward Pokémon from older games and store new Pokémon in HOME with no issues. It does put some new limitations on obtaining Pokémon for other Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch, since transferring Z-A Pokémon won’t be possible.
Pokémon Legends Z-A HOME Restricitons - Esports Impact
Just like how Legends: Z-A won’t be negatively impacted in any major way at a casual level because of these HOME details, the competitive scene for Pokémon likely won’t be hurt at all either.
Because you can still transfer compatible Pokémon from older games into Legends: Z-A through HOME, that means you have access to any of your previous Pokémon if you want to bring them over. This makes filling out the Pokédex and building teams to use in the games story or the online Battle Club much easier.
There might be additional restrictions on which Pokémon can be used in the Battle Club or other online modes that Game Freak has yet to announce yet, however. And, since HOME compatibility won’t be available when Legends: Z-A launches on Oct. 16, you won’t need to worry about transferring anything yet.
Pokémon VGC competitions are officially swapping over to Pokémon Champions when that game launches in 2026 as well, meaning these HOME changes won’t have an effect on the main competitive scene either.
In Champions, players can use compatible Pokémon from Pokémon HOME to make teams and battle. However, they will also be able to rent Pokémon in Champions and train them up without relying on other games or services. So these issues mostly apply to players who are completionists or just like having the option to send Pokémon between as many games as possible freely.