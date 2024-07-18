Pokémon Legends: Z-A Leak Details New Mega Evolutions
There's been a potential leak revealing some surprising information about Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Earlier this year during a Pokémon Presents, it was revealed that fans are getting another Pokémon Legends game in the same vein as Arceus. Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be coming in 2025 but the initial trailer was a bit mysterious.
Related Article: Pokémon Presents Rumored For August — What to Expect
All we knew from the first announcement was that Pokémon Legends: Z-A would take place in a city where humans and Pokémon live and work in harmony. Since February, we haven't heard anything about the highly anticipated game. Now, there may have been a possible leak. Here's what may allegedly be in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Gameplay Leak
A post from an anonymous source has been making rounds on social media, with trainers wondering if it's real or fake. Here is what what could be in store based on the post.
There will reportedly be 12 areas you can travel to. These areas are broken up into five sectors, five outskirts, a center area, and a forest area. These places will have waterways, sky decks, and other interesting features.
The leak then claims that Pokémon will be "everywhere," but usually found more in the outskirts. Certain species will show up in certain sectors once construction is complete. There will be mega evolutions available one-third of the way through the story, including all previous mega's return and 14 new ones. There will be three regional variants of previous Pokémon but no new Legendary.
Your main goal in the game is to complete the construction of Lumiose City. Each sector has a boss Pokémon "that tries to prevent construction." You'll need the strong Pokémon and items to advance. The leaker claims that this game takes place during a time when humans and Pokémon didn't co-exist yet, which is why you must gain the Pokémon's trust as you continue building the city. They will start populating the city the more you gain their trust.
To make the story a bit more complex, the leader of the city's development allegedly doesn't like Pokémon. There is another leader, however, who does preach unity. These two will often clash over their ideas.
The final area is "massive," according to the leak. It will have a "fairytale-like atmosphere."
Right now, this is just a leak with no named sources. Still, a lot of Pokémon fans feel this is the most legit and realistic of all the Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaks so far.
Hopefully Pokémon will drop another trailer for Z-A soon.