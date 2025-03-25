Massive Pokémon Legends Z-A Leaks May Have Revealed 20 New Mega Evolutions
- New Mega Evolutions may have leaked for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
- Not all of the sourcing is reliable.
- How could this impact Pokémon battling?
Another set of Pokémon leaks may have been dumped online, leading to many of the new Mega Evolutions allegedly included in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A game being revealed.
From a number of sources, of varying reliability, hints about how many new Mega Evolutions will be included in Pokémon Legends: Z-A have popped up over the last several weeks. Now, it looks like some of the same leakers are dropping details for which species are going to fill that total too, even if not all of them are believable.
How Many New Mega Evolutions Could Be in Pokémon Legends Z-A?
Based on several leaks, the number of new Mega Evolutions included in Pokémon Legends: Z-A could end up at around 27. No official confirmation has been given for this, but that is the total many “sources” are running with while sharing other information.
Prior to Legends: Z-A, there were 48 unique Mega Pokémon in the franchise, with 46 species having access to the mechanic.
Adding 27 new Megas might sound like a lot, but Pokémon X and Y actually introduced 30 when the mechanic was first added to the game. An additional 28 came in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, which is the last time new Mega Pokémon appeared.
What Pokémon Might Get Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A?
Depending on which “source” you are getting your information on, you might see different potential Mega Evolutions being tossed around. As a result, this list will focus on the Pokémon featured across multiple leaks or that seem the most likely based on other information previously shared.
- Clefable
- Victreebel
- Starmie
- Dragonite
- Meganium
- Feraligatr
- Skarmory
- Froslass
- Emboar
- Excadrill
- Scollipede
- Scrafty
- Chandelure
- Chesnaught
- Delphox
- Pyroar
- Dragalge
- Hawlucha
- Floette (Eternal)
- Barbaracle
- Zygarde
- Drampa
- Falinks
- Zeraora
This list contains many odd choices along with some obvious inclusions, which makes it seem fairly believable. There are also only 25 Pokémon as of now, meaning two are left unaccounted for in the leaked total.
One leaker, who formerly went by Pyoro, also noted that the 27 Mega number was also pulled from an early build of the Legends: Z-A. That means the total could have changed since the data was obtained, meaning the number could be larger or smaller.
There is also nothing saying that some of these potential Megas might be featured in DLC content or updates of some sort. However, it is unlikely Game Freak would introduce too many Mega Pokémon like that since the mechanic is not as open to species as Dynamaxing or Terastallizing.
It is worth noting that at least one leaker said that Flygon will not be one of the new Pokémon to receive a Mega Evolution and that Charizard is not set to receive a third Mega.
Related Article: Pokémon Legends Z-A - Release Date, New Battle System, and More Explained
Will There Be New Regional Variant Pokémon in Legends Z-A?
None of the current leaks about Mega Evolutions say anything about Kalos regional variants, though that does not mean that they will be absent from Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
If any of the Mega leaks are true, it is unlikely we will see Kalos regional evolutions for Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile in the same way we saw Hisuian variants for Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott in Legends: Arceus. That doesn’t fully nix the change for a Kalosian Meganium, Emboar, or Feraligatr just yet, though.
How Reliable Are the Mega Evolution Leaks for Pokémon Legends Z-A?
Some of the Pokémon mentioned in these Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega leaks will likely get Mega Evolutions. However, the sourcing of all of this information is unofficial and should be taken very lightly since only some of it was shared by multiple “sources” and many parts of the leak will probably end up being incorrect.
All three Legends: Z-A Starters and the original three Kalos Starters being on the list for potential Mega Evolutions is rather obvious, as are Zygarde and Zeraora considering the Game Freak Teraleaks from October.
Some others mentioned Pokémon like Pyroar and even Eternal Floette make sense, considering some potential story elements that could pop up if Z-A is actually an XY sequel. But we won’t know how accurate this list is until The Pokémon Company actually starts to reveal some of the new Megas.
Pokémon Legends Z-A - How Could New Megas Impact Esports?
With just this list of potential new Mega Pokémon alone, there is a solid chance future Pokémon games will have metas surrounding at least a few of them.
Mega Evolution is a powerful tool when it is available, allowing players to build their team around one or two Pokémon capable of using it and pivoting plans to flow around whatever option works best in a given moment despite only being able to Mega Evolve one Pokémon per battle. Not every Mega will see competitive success, but there is always a chance some will become the core of entire meta strategies.
Just going off of the leaked names, Skarmory, Clefable, Starmie, Dragonite, and Excadrill stand out because they have all been relevant in various metas throughout the history of Pokémon, even if Starmie is on the lesser side. Giving them increased stats, new abilities, more moves, or even new typings could make them even greater assets to synergistic teams.
Mega Evolution, much like regional variants, is also a chance for previously underused Pokémon to get a new lease on life with those changes. Overlooked species like Dragalge and Barbaracle could finally shine with some tweaks in the same way as long-forgotten Pokémon—at least in a meta view—such as Victreebel might.
You won't be seeing these meta impacts in Legends: Z-A, but something like Pokémon Champions might be another story.