Pokémon Legends: Z-A Leaks Hint at Rogue Mega Evolutions, Alphas Returning, and More
- Mega Pokémon might be roaming the streets.
- Alpha Pokémon could make a return.
- Beware of fake Mega Leaks.
Leaks may have dried up for certain parts of the Pokémon community, but small details about Legends: Z-A continue to trickle out early ahead of the game’s launch later this year.
While we don’t have anything substantial about additional Mega Evolutions or returning Pokémon, a new leak has hinted at two features that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will potentially include—one returning from its predecessor title, and the other a first for the franchise.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Could Feature Wild Mega Evolution Battles
According to a new set of leaks, documented by Centro Leaks, a new type of mission in Pokémon Legends: Z-A will have players challenging “rogue” Mega Pokémon in battles as part of the game’s story. This was supposedly teased in one of the gameplay trailers already.
In previous Pokémon games, Mega Evolution was only obtainable when a Pokémon capable of using the mechanic resonated with a trainer while the elements of a Mega Stone and Key Ring were present, though those requirements can vary depending on the situation. There has not been an in-game appearance for wild Mega-Evolved Pokémon yet.
The term “rogue” Mega Pokémon could mean a number of things, not necessarily that the Pokémon Mega-Evolved without the help of their trainer. Instead, it is likely some additional element makes those Mega Pokémon go rogue, likely making them a threat to Lumiose City and other people in Legends: Z-A.
Considering Legends: Arceus had the Hisui region’s powerful Noble Pokémon become frenzied during the story, turning them into bosses that the player must defeat in order to bring peace back to the area and progress. Something similar could happen where an outside force causes Mega-Evolved Pokémon to disobey their trainers, thus turning them into mini-bosses as you progress through the game’s Battle Royale ranks.
There is also a chance that the rogue meaning here refers to trainers who have access to Mega Evolution that you must defeat, either because they are part of an evil organization or because of some other plot element.
Alpha Pokémon Might Return in Pokémon Legends Z-A
Along with Mega Evolution playing a new role in the story, it looks like Alpha Pokémon might also return in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Alpha Pokémon first appeared in Legends: Arceus, where they are noted as being larger than other members of their species, usually appear at a higher level in the wild, and have increased effectiveness in battle since they all have three stats with 31 individual values (IVs.) These Pokémon would appear with glowing red eyes, always be hostile toward the player if spotted in the wild, and could even master a move that is usually unobtainable by level up for its species.
When battling an Alpha Pokémon, they would also enter a state called Wild Might, which would boost all of their stats and give them resistances to the altered status conditions in Legends: Arceus. They could also use Strong and Agile Style moves, which normal wild Pokémon do not have access to.
Essentially, Alpha Pokémon could be fixed or random spawns in the wild that would truly test a player’s ability to adapt to stronger opponents outside of the limited trainer battles in the game. But, as a result, Alpha Pokémon did not serve a purpose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so the feature did not return—even if Alphas from Legends: Arceus are transferable and will have the Former Alpha title.
Because Legends: Z-A is taking a step back into a unique combat system, Alpha Pokémon could easily slip back into the game. They could either just be treated as larger, more powerful wild Pokémon or retain their aggressive tendencies due to some outside element influencing them, perhaps tying back into the rogue Mega Pokémon content as well.
The Alpha mechanic will need to be changed to fit how different Legends: Z-A is compared to Legends: Arceus, both from a battle standpoint and a mix of the period and location the game takes place in.
Watch Out For Fake Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Leaks
As we get closer to Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s release, it is important to take everything you see online about the game lightly, especially when it comes to unreleased information.
Over the last several months, we have seen multiple major leaks for the game. One of which included what could be a full list of new Mega Pokémon being added to the game. But when major leaks like that happen, other, smaller bits of info will also start appearing that might look believable but is just capitalizing on the hype.
In the most recent instance of a leak that went viral only to be proven false, an image of what some leakers described Mega Feraligatr to look like was shared by multiple large accounts who claimed it was real. In the end, that model was a concept designed by 3D artist CardnlH that caught fire as he and some friends tricked leak reposts into sharing it around.
Despite being tricked, Centro Leaks credited CardnlH and publicly apologized. However, the leaker also doubled down on having a source that has seen and accurately described the Mega Evolutions being added in Legends: Z-A to multiple people and notes that the fake concept for Mega Feraligatr is “surprisingly close to the real thing.”
Pokémon Legends Z-A - Esports Impact
Any inclusion for Mega Evolution is a good sign for the future of Mega Pokémon appearing in games that actually have competitive implications.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A likely won’t feature heavy emphasis on battling online, if the feature is included at all. But that doesn’t mean mechanics introduced in the game won’t eventually appear elsewhere.
Pokémon introduced in Legends: Arceus eventually found their way over to Scarlet and Violet, with some of those species becoming viable in meta play, such as Sneasler. The same thing will likely happen with Legends: Z-A, as long as Mega Pokémon do appear in Generation 10.