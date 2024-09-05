Pokémon Legends: Z-A Leak Hints at New Legendary, More Megas, But is it Real?
Another Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak has arrived but trainers are skeptical.
Pokémon fans are desperate for more information on Z-A, which was given no love in the latest Nintendo Direct streams. Not much is known about this game aside from a very cryptic trailer, leading many fans to dig up leaks. The latest leak hints at a possible new Pokémon but trainers are trying to debunk it already.
On 4Chan, a leaked image appeared with some text that pointed to Fujiwara Maiko being involved in the game. Maiko is a graphic designer for Pokémon that has recently done a lot of art for Scarlet and Violet as well as some of the cards.
The next portion reads: Legendary Pocket Monster squirrel Grass/Kaminari. This essentially hinted that the Z-A design was meant to represent a Legendary Pokémon that was Grass and Lightning (the translation of "kaminari"). But this had trainers skeptical. One translator created a YouTube video debunking this image.
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Sets May Hint at Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release Date
They said: "The correct Japanese for Electric type is 'denki (でんき).' It’s also odd that grass is written in English."
It seems OP was trying to imply a Grass/Lightning type 'mon but the wording and translation left trainers shaking their heads. This also made the rest of the leak seem doubtful, which is unfortunate since a river traveling under the city seems like a very cool feature.
Here are some other leaks related to Z-A that have fans a bit more convinced.