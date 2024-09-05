Esports illustrated

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Leak Hints at New Legendary, More Megas, But is it Real?

Poke fans are not convinced this latest Z-A leak is real.

Olivia Richman

Another Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak has arrived but trainers are skeptical.

Pokémon fans are desperate for more information on Z-A, which was given no love in the latest Nintendo Direct streams. Not much is known about this game aside from a very cryptic trailer, leading many fans to dig up leaks. The latest leak hints at a possible new Pokémon but trainers are trying to debunk it already.

On 4Chan, a leaked image appeared with some text that pointed to Fujiwara Maiko being involved in the game. Maiko is a graphic designer for Pokémon that has recently done a lot of art for Scarlet and Violet as well as some of the cards.

The next portion reads: Legendary Pocket Monster squirrel Grass/Kaminari. This essentially hinted that the Z-A design was meant to represent a Legendary Pokémon that was Grass and Lightning (the translation of "kaminari"). But this had trainers skeptical. One translator created a YouTube video debunking this image.

Related Article: Pokémon TCG Sets May Hint at Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release Date

They said: "The correct Japanese for Electric type is 'denki (でんき).' It’s also odd that grass is written in English."

Pokemon Legends Z-A

It seems OP was trying to imply a Grass/Lightning type 'mon but the wording and translation left trainers shaking their heads. This also made the rest of the leak seem doubtful, which is unfortunate since a river traveling under the city seems like a very cool feature.

Here are some other leaks related to Z-A that have fans a bit more convinced.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Pokémon