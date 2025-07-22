Mega Dragonite and Mega Evolved Boss Battles Revealed for Pokémon Legends Z-A
Pokémon Legends: Z-A got a new deep dive during the July Pokémon Presents stream, revealing more new content, some story lore, and finally showcasing a new Mega Pokémon—Mega Dragonite.
We didn’t get to see much new content for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but the biggest reveal of the day is Mega Dragonite, which takes on more Dragonair-like qualities with wings on its head, a more feathery appearance across its body and a serpentine-like tail.
Mega Dragonite and Mega Pokémon Boss Battles
Mega Dragonite is unfortunately the only new Mega Evolution we got to see in this trailer, but it is a highly requested one that fans have been hoping for since the mechanic was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y.
Seeing Mega Dragonite also lends some previous leaks about the new Mega Pokémon that might appear in Legends: Z-A a bit more credence, as it was one of the first names that appeared on those lists.
Rogue wild Pokémon within Lumiose City have somehow started Mega Evolving on their own without a trainer, something that has never happened before. These Pokémon can’t contain their strength and look like they might serve as some kind of boss fight throughout the game’s story, much like the Noble Pokémon in Legends: Arceus.
The battle against a Rogue Mega Tyranitar shown in the trailer shows the boss Pokémon using area of effect moves and the player fighting alongside another character from Team MZ, a new group that you join in the game.
More Pokémon Legends Z-A Story Details
Once you enter the city, your main rival will appear and have you join up with Team MZ. This group, which looks to meet in AZ’s hotel, has the goal of protecting Lumiose City during its urban development project, which likely will tie into Zygarde and whatever ne'er-do-wells are trying to stir up trouble.
We already knew that players would face powerful trainers as they grind the ranks in the Z-A Royale, but now we know that this will involve plot-relevant groups like the new Rust Syndicate. Corbeau is one of the boss trainers you will face while progressing in the game, and it appears he has business with your team and their goals.
Outside of the new characters, we also finally get to see Emma, a returning character from X and Y’s post-game story, who is acting as a detective in the city that you will work with to solve various issues, such as the Rogue Mega Evolving Pokémon. Former Team Flare grunt Mable also appears as a researcher, and she will reward you with rare items as you catch more Pokémon.
We also got a look at an expanded character customization lineup, which includes more outfit options, plenty of hairstyles, and other goodies that should please players who love changing up their looks. Especially since anything is better than what Scarlet and Violet offered.
Pokémon Legends Z-A - Esports Impact
We didn’t get to see a lot in the Pokémon Legends: Z-A July trailer that will actually impact the competitive scene for Pokémon right away. The only real change is that Dragonite will have a Mega Evolution that should make it even more viable than its normal counterpart, as long as it gets access to good new moves and a typing or ability change doesn’t completely ruin it.
We should see more Mega Evolutions, and potential new Pokémon in general, shown off leading up to Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s Oct. 16 release.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle and Pre Order Bonuses
A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle featuring Pokémon Legends: Z-A installed on the system will be released on Oct. 16 along with the game. It will cost $50 more than the base console, just like the Mario Kart World bundle that was previously released.
As a reminder, Legends Z-A wil also be playable on the original Nintendo Switch.
As an early purchase bonus for Legends: Z-A, players can obtain a Ralts holding the Gardevorite for a limited time. This means you will gain access to Mega Gardevoir early in the game, without having to look for the Pokémon or item itself.
Esports Impact
The addition of Mega Dragonite confirms that Legends: Z-A will have long-lasting ramifications for competitive Pokemon in the future. We already know that Mega Evolution will be present in Pokemon Champions in some capacity, so having new Megas will shake up the meta that was so well-refined in gen 6-7.