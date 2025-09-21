Every Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A, Leaked or Confirmed
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is bringing Mega Evolutions back to the franchise for the first time in nearly a decade, and that means plenty of Pokémon are getting Mega forms for the first time with this new adventure in Kalos.
Since the game was originally revealed, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has slowly shown more new features and Pokémon, including new and returning Mega Evolutions. There are even more Megas that will be added to the game post-launch Mega Dimension DLC, so players can expect to see plenty of Pokémon getting access to a Mega Stone and new forms.
Pokémon Legends Z-A: Full List of Mega Evolutions
Leading into the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have slowly shared more information about the game. Whether that be deep-diving new features and online battle systems, or showing off new Mega Pokémon, it all serves to hype up fans for a return to Kalos and Lumiose City.
This list of Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes into account official information about new and returning Mega Pokémon that are available in the game. It is split into two parts, covering the base game that launches on Oct. 16 and the Mega Dimension DLC, with updates made as each Mega is confirmed.
All Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions in Base Game
Mega Pokémon
New or Returning
Mega Dragonite
New
Mega Victreebel
New
Mega Hawlucha
New
Mega Malamar
New
Mega Chesnaught
New
Mega Delphox
New
Mega Greninja
New
Mega Charizard X
Returning
Mega Charizard Y
Returning
Mega Beedrill
Returning
Mega Pidgeot
Returning
Mega Alakazam
Returning
Mega Slowbro
Returning
Mega Gengar
Returning
Mega Pinsir
Returning
Mega Kangaskhan
Returning
Mega Gyarados
Returning
Mega Ampharos
Returning
Mega Steelix
Returning
Mega Scizor
Returning
Mega Heracross
Returning
Mega Houndoom
Returning
Mega Tyranitar
Returning
Mega Sableye
Returning
Mega Gardevoir
Returning
Mega Aggron
Returning
Mega Mawile
Returning
Mega Medicham
Returning
Mega Manectric
Returning
Mega Camerupt
Returning
Mega Altaria
Returning
Mega Banette
Returning
Mega Absol
Returning
Mega Salamence
Returning
Mega Metagross
Returning
Mega Lopunny
Returning
Mega Garchomp
Returning
Mega Lucario
Returning
Mega Abomasnow
Returning
Mega Gallade
Returning
Mega Audino
Returning
All Pokémon legends Z-A Mega Evolutions in Mega Dimension DLC
Mega Pokémon
New or Returning
Mega Raichu X
New
Mega Raichu Y
New
From the initial trailer for Legends: Z-A’s paid Mega Dimension DLC, which will launch in two waves after the game is out, we saw two additional new Mega Evolutions revealed. Further fan speculation has led to players thinking even more Mega Pokémon will be added to Legends: Z-A that we haven’t seen yet too.
How Many New Mega Evolved Pokémon Are in Pokémon Legends Z-A?
As of Sept. 20, nine new Mega Evolutions have been revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. There are likely at least a dozen more that won’t be shown until the game officially releases, but we have confirmation of a handful already.
If you want to look at what other Mega Evolutions might be available in Legends: Z-A, a full list of leaked Mega Pokémon for the base game was shared earlier this year.
Based on those leaks, and other rumors, Legends: Z-A will feature somewhere around 30 new Mega Pokémon by the time the Mega Dimension DLC releases. A majority of Mega Pokémon from previous Pokémon games have also already been shown off as returning in various trailers as well.
The leaked megas that have yet to be officially revealed include:
- Mega Clefable
- Mega Starmie
- Mega Meganium
- Mega Feraligatr
- Mega Skarmory
- Mega Froslass
- Mega Emboar
- Mega Excadrill
- Mega Scollipede
- Mega Scrafty
- Mega Eelektross
- Mega Chandelure
- Mega Pyroar
- Mega Dragalge
- Mega Floette (Eternal)
- Mega Barbaracle
- Mega Zygarde
- Mega Drampa
- Mega Falinks
Mega Evolution was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y, where 30 Mega Pokémon made their debut along with the mechanic. Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire saw 28 other Pokémon getting Megas, and the mechanic was phased out in favor of new battle gimmicks over the next few games, being completely gone by the time Sword and Shield released in 2019.
In total, Legends: Z-A will likely feature over 40 Mega Pokémon in the base game, going off of leaks and confirmed reveals. That number will fluctuate post-launch with DLC additions and other reveals, but for now, fans can expect a good number of Megas available in the main game.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution - Game and Esports Impact
Each new Mega Evolution can turn average Pokémon into powerhouses in the competitive scene if their new stats and abilities are distributed in the right ways. It can also make already strong Pokémon even more useful, potentially by making them useful in more ways than their base forms.
As we approach the release of Pokémon Champions, which will become the main format for VGC for the foreseeable future, Megas will become even more important since they will be eligible for use in the first Ranked Battle season.