Every Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends Z-A, Leaked or Confirmed

Cale Michael

The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is bringing Mega Evolutions back to the franchise for the first time in nearly a decade, and that means plenty of Pokémon are getting Mega forms for the first time with this new adventure in Kalos. 

Since the game was originally revealed, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has slowly shown more new features and Pokémon, including new and returning Mega Evolutions. There are even more Megas that will be added to the game post-launch Mega Dimension DLC, so players can expect to see plenty of Pokémon getting access to a Mega Stone and new forms.

Pokémon Legends Z-A: Full List of Mega Evolutions

Mega Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mega Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A / Images via The Pokemon Company

Leading into the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have slowly shared more information about the game. Whether that be deep-diving new features and online battle systems, or showing off new Mega Pokémon, it all serves to hype up fans for a return to Kalos and Lumiose City. 

This list of Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes into account official information about new and returning Mega Pokémon that are available in the game. It is split into two parts, covering the base game that launches on Oct. 16 and the Mega Dimension DLC, with updates made as each Mega is confirmed.

All Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions in Base Game

Mega Pokémon

New or Returning

Mega Dragonite

New

Mega Victreebel

New

Mega Hawlucha

New

Mega Malamar

New

Mega Chesnaught

New

Mega Delphox

New

Mega Greninja

New

Mega Charizard X

Returning

Mega Charizard Y

Returning

Mega Beedrill

Returning

Mega Pidgeot

Returning

Mega Alakazam

Returning

Mega Slowbro

Returning

Mega Gengar

Returning

Mega Pinsir

Returning

Mega Kangaskhan

Returning

Mega Gyarados

Returning

Mega Ampharos

Returning

Mega Steelix

Returning

Mega Scizor

Returning

Mega Heracross

Returning

Mega Houndoom

Returning

Mega Tyranitar

Returning

Mega Sableye

Returning

Mega Gardevoir

Returning

Mega Aggron

Returning

Mega Mawile

Returning

Mega Medicham

Returning

Mega Manectric

Returning

Mega Camerupt

Returning

Mega Altaria

Returning

Mega Banette

Returning

Mega Absol

Returning

Mega Salamence

Returning

Mega Metagross

Returning

Mega Lopunny

Returning

Mega Garchomp

Returning

Mega Lucario

Returning

Mega Abomasnow

Returning

Mega Gallade

Returning

Mega Audino

Returning

All Pokémon legends Z-A Mega Evolutions in Mega Dimension DLC

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC with Mega Raichu
Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC with Mega Raichu / Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

Mega Pokémon

New or Returning

Mega Raichu X

New

Mega Raichu Y

New

From the initial trailer for Legends: Z-A’s paid Mega Dimension DLC, which will launch in two waves after the game is out, we saw two additional new Mega Evolutions revealed. Further fan speculation has led to players thinking even more Mega Pokémon will be added to Legends: Z-A that we haven’t seen yet too.

How Many New Mega Evolved Pokémon Are in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

As of Sept. 20, nine new Mega Evolutions have been revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. There are likely at least a dozen more that won’t be shown until the game officially releases, but we have confirmation of a handful already.

If you want to look at what other Mega Evolutions might be available in Legends: Z-A, a full list of leaked Mega Pokémon for the base game was shared earlier this year.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution
Image via The Pokemon Company

Based on those leaks, and other rumors, Legends: Z-A will feature somewhere around 30 new Mega Pokémon by the time the Mega Dimension DLC releases. A majority of Mega Pokémon from previous Pokémon games have also already been shown off as returning in various trailers as well.

The leaked megas that have yet to be officially revealed include:

  • Mega Clefable
  • Mega Starmie
  • Mega Meganium
  • Mega Feraligatr
  • Mega Skarmory
  • Mega Froslass
  • Mega Emboar
  • Mega Excadrill
  • Mega Scollipede
  • Mega Scrafty
  • Mega Eelektross
  • Mega Chandelure
  • Mega Pyroar
  • Mega Dragalge
  • Mega Floette (Eternal)
  • Mega Barbaracle
  • Mega Zygarde
  • Mega Drampa
  • Mega Falinks

Mega Evolution was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y, where 30 Mega Pokémon made their debut along with the mechanic. Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire saw 28 other Pokémon getting Megas, and the mechanic was phased out in favor of new battle gimmicks over the next few games, being completely gone by the time Sword and Shield released in 2019. 

In total, Legends: Z-A will likely feature over 40 Mega Pokémon in the base game, going off of leaks and confirmed reveals. That number will fluctuate post-launch with DLC additions and other reveals, but for now, fans can expect a good number of Megas available in the main game.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution - Game and Esports Impact

Pokémon Champions Mega Evolutions lined up
Pokémon Champions Mega Evolutions lined up / Image via The Pokemon Company

Each new Mega Evolution can turn average Pokémon into powerhouses in the competitive scene if their new stats and abilities are distributed in the right ways. It can also make already strong Pokémon even more useful, potentially by making them useful in more ways than their base forms. 

Related Articles: Pokemon Legends Z-A is Locking Mega Evolutions Behind Ranked Online Battles

As we approach the release of Pokémon Champions, which will become the main format for VGC for the foreseeable future, Megas will become even more important since they will be eligible for use in the first Ranked Battle season.

