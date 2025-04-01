Mega Evolution Type Changes and Details Leaked for Pokémon Legends Z-A
- Leaks show some new Mega Pokémon typings that could appear.
- Some additional designs may have leaked early.
- Beware of Legends: Z-A story spoilers!
Another round of Mega-centric leaks has dropped for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, with the latest set of information sharing some potential type changes and designs for Pokémon that might end up Mega Evolving.
Over the last week, we have seen potential information about various parts of Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaking early from multiple sources, such as a full list of Pokémon that might get Mega Evolutions and some story spoilers. More leaks have now revealed which of those leaked Mega Evolutions could see the original Pokémon’s typing change, along with additional details.
All Leaked Mega Evolution Types in Pokémon Legends Z-A
As more information leaks from various sources, we get a clearer picture of what Pokémon and changes could be featured with Mega Evolution in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. That includes some of the potential new Megas changing types from their base form.
Pokémon shifting types after Mega Evolving is nothing new and adds yet another element of change that helps the Mega Pokémon stand out. New typings can give a Pokémon much-needed boosts to existing moves or resistances to cancel out key weaknesses that make them much more viable as a battler.
According to the latest leaks, only four of the 26 Legends: Z-A Mega Pokémon we have information on will change at least one type. This could change later, but here is everything we know about the leaked Megas and their current typings.
- Clefable - Fairy/Flying (new)
- Victreebel - Grass/Poison
- Starmie - Water/Psychic
- Dragonite - Dragon/Flying
- Meganium - Grass/Fairy (new)
- Feraligatr - Water/Dragon (new)
- Skarmory - Steel/Flying
- Froslass - Ice/Ghost
- Emboar - Fire/Fighting
- Excadrill - Ground/Steel
- Scollipede - Bug/Poison
- Scrafty - Fighting/Dark
- Eelektross - Electric
- Chandelure - Ghost/Fire
- Chesnaught - Grass/Fighting
- Delphox - Fire/Psychic
- Greninja - Water/Dark
- Pyroar - Fire
- Malamar - Dark/Psychic
- Dragalge - Poison/Dragon
- Hawlucha - Fighting/Flying
- Floette (Eternal) - Fairy
- Barbaracle - Rock/Fighting (new)
- Zygarde - Dragon/Ground
- Drampa - Normal/Dragon
- Falinks - Fighting
If you want to see some mock-up designs of some potential Megas based on these lists and the leaked design details, Pokéos has a section you can view with no additional spoilers.
Leaked Mega Evolution Types - Pokémon Legends Z-A Meta Impact
Two of the four leaked type changes for these Mega Pokémon were obvious choices that have been fan theories for over a decade, while the other two could provide some interesting depth. Either way, all four will impact the post-Pokémon Legends: Z-A meta somehow.
Meganium getting Fairy to pair with its normal Grass typing instantly makes it a more versatile Pokémon that should see some use competitively at various levels thanks to its existing bulk and move pool.
With Fairy, Meganium gains resistance to Fighting and Dark-type moves, an immunity to Dragon attacks, a new weakness to Steel, and a quad-weakness to Poison. This trade-off is well worth it, as Poison moves aren’t normally seen that often in competitive play, and gaining three new defensive boosts in exchange for one common weakness is a win. Just look at Whimsicott’s current usage in the Scarlet and Violet VGC.
A similar thought process applies to Feraligatr potentially becoming a Water/Dragon-type, which is one of the best defensive typings in all of Pokémon.
Adding Dragon into the mix removes supereffective weaknesses to Grass and Electric-type attacks, making a Pokémon only weak to Dragon and Fairy moves. Given that a Mega Feraligatr would likely get boosted stats in Attack and Speed, this typing change provides some extra defense without needing to spread that Mega bonus into defensive stats.
Clefable potentially becoming a Fairy/Flying-type like Togekiss is a bit odd, but could still provide the original Fairy Pokémon with some new utility.
If this change happens, Clefable will become immune to Ground-type moves, gain resistance to Bug and Grass attacks, and shrug off Fighting types even easier than before. Adding weaknesses to Rock. Electric, and Ice-types isn’t exactly perfect, but Fairy/Flying could make for some interesting options depending on what stat boosts or new abilities Clefable gets along with it.
The final new typing change that was leaked is Barbaracle losing its Water typing to become a Rock/Fighting-type. This is by far the least interesting shift, but anything is better than just leaving Barbaracle to its original devices.
Barbaracle is an interesting Pokémon in concept, but it has mediocre stats and no real stand out role outside of being a decent physical attacker and defender for its build. It already has some solid abilities with Sniper and Tough Claws, but it just pails in comparison to existing Pokémon that fill a similar niche or have better typings.
Gaining the Fighting-type does not help Barbaracle defensively, as it only gives it a Dark-type resistance while adding weaknesses to Psychic and Fairy moves. But the extra bonus to Fighting-type attacks, an expanded move pool, and increased stats should at least help this otherwise forgettable Kalosian species find new life in whatever meta Legends: Z-A helps shape moving forward.
Beware Leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Story Spoilers
While seeing some new Pokémon or even early details about potential Mega Evolutions is one thing, getting key elements of Pokémon Legends: Z-A spoiled for you from a story perspective is another.
Back with the Game Freak Tera Leaks in October, we got some light information about a few key characters and plot elements that might occur in the game. Now, images spoiling potential big reveals, character motivations, and other parts of the story are making the rounds on social media.
We still don’t have a release date for Legends: Z-A and the more trailers we see, the more content will be revealed officially. However, if you want to avoid seeing actual story spoilers that several sources have already claimed are accurate to what they have seen in various builds of the game, it might be time to tune out of the leaks and only look up specific information until the game releases.