The New Mega Reveal for Pokémon Legends Z:A is Horrifying and Perfect
The news cycle leading into Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s release is here, with new gameplay details and Pokémon reveals happening more frequently. This includes the reveal of more new Mega Evolutions, such as Mega Victreebel.
Mega Victreebel is the second new Mega Evolution revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, following Mega Dragonite’s showcase during the July Pokémon Presents stream. We can expect even more Megas to pop-up before Z-A releases in October, but none will have as sweet a scent as this dopey plant that has to bind itself to contain its acid.
Everything We Know About Mega Victreebel in Pokémon Legends Z-A
When Mega Evolving, Victreebel goes from 34.2 lbs to 276.7 lbs, with most of that weight seemingly coming from the obscene amount of acidic fluid it is now storing within its mouth. As a result, the Pokémon has to bind its mouth shut with its vines, leading to its unique, and somewhat goofy look.
“A strange, sweet scent has been drifting through the darkened halls of a mysterious building, and the source has now been uncovered—Mega Victreebel,” The Pokémon Company said. “The volume of this Pokémon’s acid has increased due to Mega Evolution, filling its mouth. If it’s not careful, the acid will overflow and spill out.”
Noticeably, the leaves on Victreebel’s sides shrink, while the large stem and leaf above its mouth merge together and grow slightly when Mega Evolved.
We also get to see more Wild Pokémon gameplay during this trailer, which includes Victreebel using a move that could be Sludge Wave to hit multiple targets at once.
With this reveal, both of the newly revealed Mega Pokémon shown for Legends: Z-A have played into the larger leaked list that was shared back in March. Dragonite and Victreebel were two of four Generation One Pokémon on that list, which featured a total of 26 Pokémon.
Are Weekly Mega Reveals Coming for Pokémon Legends Z-A?
Seeing as how this Mega Victreebel trailer dropped completely randomly on a Thursday morning, we will likely see more reveals for Mega Pokémon and other content from Z-A releasing like this, leading into the game’s Oct. 16 launch. Though, don’t expect every Mega Evolution to be shown before release.
I also want to point out that some of the included trailer imagery for Mega Victreebel is legitimate nightmare fuel. So have fun sitting with that!
Mega Victreebel - Esports and Meta Impact
Victreebel has never stood out as a competitively viable Pokémon despite the fact that many Grass-types have found their way into various metas over the years. Its solid offensive stats were just never enough to make it stand out unless you were running a Sun team, and, even then, there are better options with Chlorophyll, such as Venusaur.
Getting a Mega Evolution should help Victreebel at least scratch the surface of competitive play, as it will take the rough base stats that make the Pokémon mid and shuffle them into something presentable.
Let’s use Mega Houndoom as an example. Even though base Houndoom had respectable Special Attack and Speed, it was still outclassed by plenty of Fire-types and didn’t have enough bulk to help it stick on most teams. But with Mega Houndoom, it got increased defenses and boosts to its two best stats, making it a powerhouse by comparison.
Victreebel is in an odd spot because it has base 105 Attack and 100 Special Attack, making it a solid mixed attacking option. However, this might make its Mega Evolution a bit weaker if its stats aren’t boosted enough to make it excel at one role, or balanced enough to be solid in various positions.
If Mega Victreebel is to succeed in competitive Pokémon, there are two paths Legends: Z-A can take.
It will need big boosts to its HP and defensive stats, making it usable as a wall of some kind that can use supportive moves. Maybe if it gets access to Spore and Rage Powder it can take a more offensive approach to what Amoongus does currently, especially if it gets to keep Chlorophyll as an ability.
If the balanced route is out, then the goal should be giving it more Attack or Special Attack, bumping its defenses slightly, and then picking between either a moderate increase in HP or Speed.
A lot of these details will be reliant on things like what Mega Victreebel’s ability is, if it gets something new, and what moves the Pokémon learns, even as it maintains the Grass/Poison typing.