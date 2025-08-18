Pokémon Legends Z-A Multiplayer Revealed: All Pokémon World Championship Announcements Recap
While hundreds of thousands of fans travel to or tune into the Pokémon World Championships every year to watch the best players compete for prestige, but that is only part of what makes the event so appealing. Because, at the end of the 2025 2025 Pokémon World Championships, we got a rapidfire set of announcements for various areas of the franchise, such as X.
Following the VGC Masters finals in the Anaheim Convention Center on Aug. 17, the closing ceremony for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships featured brand new reveals for Pokémon UNITE, the Pokémon TCG, and more. This ceremony was something The Pokémon Company and its partners were hyping up all weekend at the event and on broadcasts, even more than in previous years.
At previous events, we saw new Pokémon TCG products revealed for the first time, release dates for big updates shared and even exclusive reveals for upcoming games. This year, the focus was on X, as X stole the show following the event’s conclusion. Here is a full list of those 2025 Pokémon World Championship announcements.
Pokémon UNITE Reveals X at World Championships 2025
Empoleon, Dhelmise, and Vaporeon will all soon join the lineup of Pokemon Unite. Empoleon, the final stage evolution of Gen 4 starter Piplup, was confirmed for release on September 19. It looks like plenty more new playable 'mon are in the works, so development on Pokemon Unite isn't slowing down any time soon.
Eternatus is Coming to Pokémon Go
As the performers closed out the 2025 Pokemon World Championships with one last song, the Pokemon Go account had already begun to tease the arrival of Eternatus to the game. Rather than revealing an upcoming event, the Go team soon announced the start of a Special Timed Research for Eternatus that kicked off in Anaheim at the venue for the tournament.
Eternatus will role out to the rest of the world in an event later this month and looks to be the biggest Dynamax boss the game has seen.
Related Article: Pokémon Legends Z-A Rogue Mega Bosses Give A Major Power Up: Hands-on First Impression
Pokémon World Championships Teases Megas for Pokémon TCG Pocket
Mega Evolutions are headed to Pokémon TCG Pocket, confirming previous leaks reported by Esports on SI. Among the cards teased were Mega Blaziken EX, Mega Altaria, and Mega Gyarados. The trailer ended by revealing that the next season would begin "This Fall".
Pokémon Legends Z-A/Champions Announcement
Along with this announcement, Pokémon Legends: Z-A was playable for the first time at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships. Esports on SI got early access to the demo build, sharing extra details about the new Rogue Mega battles, Z-A Royale and more.
The biggest headline of all: Pokemon Legends Z-A has Multiplayer!! Players will compete in 4-way battle royale matches, opening the door to a brand new type of Pokemon esports.
Pokemon Champions is the Future of Pokemon VGC
In a stunning announcement to close out a wave of shocking reveals, The Pokemon Company comfirmed that not only will Pokemon Champions be supported on the brand's competitive circuit, but the new mobile title will be the main game for VGC next year. The Champions trailer also showed Mega Dragonite, indicating that new mega forms from Legends Z-A will be making their way into the new competitive title.
In fact, soon after Pokemon tweeted out that mega evolution would be part of the first regulation of the new game. The tweet refers to an "omni ring" that appears to hold slots for each of the generational gimmicks (dynamax, terrastalization, z-moves) that defined competitive battling in their respective games.