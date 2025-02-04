Pokémon Legends Z-A is Coming This Year, Nintendo Assures Shareholders
Nintendo has once again confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is not going to face a delay, while also showing off updated sales data for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that push it closer to a new milestone.
During its Feb. 4 earnings report, Nintendo had a few different updates on the Nintendo Switch 2, along with its current slate of games. This includes reaffirming the release window for Pokémon Legends: Z-A and providing new sales data for two of Pokémon’s biggest titles on the Switch.
Is Pokémon Legends: Z-A Still Releasing in 2025?
With its earnings report, Nintendo has confirmed Pokémon Legends: Z-A is still scheduled to launch in 2025 alongside other games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
No additional information about Legends: Z-A was shared in the report or follow-up calls with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa. It has been almost a full year since the game was revealed at Pokémon Day 2024, and we likely won’t hear anything else until Pokémon Day 2025 on Feb. 27—or whenever the yearly Pokémon Presents is scheduled.
The current expectation is that Legends: Z-A will be released for the original Switch while benefiting from the enhanced capabilities of the Switch 2 via backward compatibility.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sales Approach Historic Milestone
While confirming the newest Pokémon game is still coming this year, Nintendo also dropped an update on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s slow climb to the top of the franchise history book.
As of Dec. 31, Scarlet and Violet have reached 26.38 million units sold compared to Sword and Shield’s updated 26.60 million total. This means Gen IX games should surpass Sword and Shield to become the Pokémon franchise’s second best-selling titles ever at some point in 2025.
Sword and Shield (2019) became the first games in franchise history to surpass Gold and Silver’s (1999) 23.7 million sales total, with Scarlet and Violet (2022) following suit. Both games have the benefit of online and DLC content to keep sales rolling but neither is likely to catch Pokémon Red, Blue, and Green (1995) at its record 31.3 million units.
