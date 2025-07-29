Pokémon Legends Z-A Might Feature Online Battles...Sort Of
With Pokémon Legends: Z-A barely three months away from release, speculation about what features the game will offer continues to increase. This includes whether this iteration of the Legends series will feature more online gameplay options, which is starting to look more likely.
Most talk around Pokémon Legends: Z-A multiplayer has centered on if the game will feature any kind of way to battle other players online. Legends: Arceus did not feature a mode like that, nor many other online features that the franchise has become known for since the Nintendo DS era of games. But that might change based on some new details shared on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Might Feature A Specific Kind of Online Battles
According to some descriptive text on the Nintendo Switch eShop page for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the game will feature a menu called Link Play. This is where players will be able to connect to the internet and access features like the Mystery Gift distribution, though that is the only direct option listed on the page for now.
The Link Play menu will be usable after around one to two hours of estimated game time, unlocking after you receive the Rewards feature from Mable’s Research. That is all the actual description tells us about this menu, but we can speculate on what it might mean from there.
Just like with previous Pokémon games, you don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access features like Mystery Gift. However, trading, online battles and raid battles in other games like Sword and Shield or Scarlet and Violet do require that subscription.
Legends: Arceus only gave players access to trading, but the hope for some fans is that the Link Play menu hints at a form of online raid battles for Legends: Z-A.
In the July Pokémon Presents, we saw Rogue Mega Pokémon appearing as part of the game’s story. These wild Pokémon that have achieved Mega Evolution appear to take mechanics from previous games’ Raid battles and the boss fights from Legends: Arceus, blending them together to best fit Legends: Z-A’s real-time battle system.
We also get to see the player character battling the Rogue Mega Pokémon with an NPC from their in-game team, Team MZ. With this in mind, maybe replacing the NPC with a player character after you clear the raid for the first time could be a possibility.
Legends: Arceus lacked a lot of replayability for players who weren’t actively going to try and 100 percent the game’s Pokédex or Shiny hunt, largely because it had no multiplayer options. No one expects an outright mode that lets you battle other players in Legends: Z-A, but introducing new Rogue Mega Raids in the post-game and making them available online so players can invite friends to join them would go a long way.
The main thing pointing to this theory not coming true in the official release is the Switch eShop page only listing the number of players compatible with the game as one on a single system, with no additional details listed. That is likely to change, however, as even the Legends: Arceus page lists two players for local wireless and online play with its limited offerings. So this is truly a situation of wait for more details and hope for the right news.
What Other Online Modes Could Pokémon Legends Z-A Might Have?
Pokémon Legends: Arceus did feature the ability to trade Pokémon with other players, but that was the only traditional online mechanic it had. The only other “online features” were the option to obtain Mystery Gifts and seeing the Satchels of other players that were knocked out on expeditions on your map, which you could collect and then turn in for Merit Points, while also sending the lost items back to the other player.
At a minimum, we can expect Legends: Z-A to feature online trading and some other unique mechanics that play into changes made for this game compared to Legends: Arceus. Outside of that, there isn’t much we can predict.
If a Raid mode is available, it could feature between two and four players depending on how the Rogue Mega Pokémon battles in the game evolve over the course of the story. As of July 29, we have only seen the player character and a single NPC using their Pokémon to battle the “raid boss” in an arena of sorts.
Adding some kind of battle mode, specifically with the Rogue Megas, will address one of the biggest flaws of Legends: Arceus and give Z-A a chance to shine for more than just a few months when it is fresh and new.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Online Options - Esports Impact
From what we saw in the last trailer, Rogue Mega Pokémon encounters will have some correlation to Legends: Z-A’s story, but it is unclear how that will tie into unlocking more Mega Stones. There also likely won’t be any correlation to these Rogue battles and a competitive impact on the Pokémon franchise.
Having online in Legends; Z-A will likely make the game more appealing to some players, but it is still largely a single-player experience. VGC will remain with Scarlet and Violet for the foreseeable future, with Pokémon Champions and Gen 10 on the horizon to potentially provide the next step for players looking to battle at the highest level.