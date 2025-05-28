Pokémon Legends Z-A Release Date is Finally Here! Return to Lumiose City This Fall
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is breaking more than just gameplay standards for the franchise, as the first Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch 2 looks to release in a new timeframe.
After a full year without a major Pokémon release, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will release with more hype than even a normal Pokémon game would have, while also being the first Pokémon game to be a cross-generation release on a new Nintendo console.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Release Date and Details
Pokémon Legends Z-A will release on Oct. 16 for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 Edition of the game will feature improved graphics and frame rates, along with some other improvements that have not been shared by The Pokémon Company or Nintendo yet.
This will be the first new Pokémon game since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which released on the Switch in November 2022, not counting the game’s DLC expansions. It will also be the first Pokémon game to release cross-gen on Nintendo’s new and previous consoles.
Typically, Pokémon games have focused on a mid-November release date, launching as Nintendo’s pillar holiday release around Black Friday during the Switch era of games. This October release positions the game as a strong seller heading into the holidays and points to Nintendo having another somewhat big Switch 2 game to drop in that November space.
Pokémon Presents With New Legends Z-A Details Announced for July
While we didn't get a new trailer with this release date news, The Pokémon Company confirmed the next Pokémon Presents presentation way ahead of time, which is another unsual move for the franchise.
The new Pokémon Presents will air on July 22 on the Pokémon YouTube channel, with an official start time to be shared at a later date. This should be the next and last major showcase for Legends: Z-A ahead of the game's launch in October, barring smaller trailers and reveals leading up to that.
Additional details for Pokémon games, such as Pokémon Go, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon TCG Pocket will could also be featured in this presentation. Z-A should be the focal point, and it is unlikely TPC will reveal anything about future games.
The only thing shared with this release date info was a new piece of key art, showing off multiple Mega Evolutions and Pokémon from the Kalos region, or confirmed to appear in Z-A. We also get another Zygarde Cell appearance, all but confirming that the squiggly little guys will play a key role in a Kalos game for the first time.
In the meantime, TPC has confirmed Mega Pokémon will have new merchandise coming to the Pokémon Center starting on May 28. This is just one push for the returning mechanic, which will also appear in the Pokémon TCG again in the near future.
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals Exclusive Preview - Card List, TCG Live Meta Impact
Pokémon Legends Z-A Release Date - Esports Impact
Considering Pokémon Legends: Z-A likely won’t have online battling or any competitive features outside of in-game story content built around the Battle Royale, the esports impact of this release date is minimal.
Z-A will release after the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, so it won’t distract players from the current VGC season or other competitive events on official circuits. If anything, we could see new announcements for the game teased and then shown at Worlds to draw more casual eyes to at least a portion of the event.
Most of Z-A’s esports impact will come from the new Pokémon and returning Mega Evolution feature that will be featured in the game and then potentially appear again in other Switch 2 games with more online and competitive elements.