Pokémon Legends Z-A Rogue Mega Bosses Give A Major Power Up: Hands-on First Impression
With Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Game Freak took a much different approach with the main battle system and its corresponding mechanics. But beyond that, battling Rogue Mega Pokémon feels completely different from what other parts of the game has to offer.
During the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, Esports on SI was able to go hands-on with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and during that time, a major focus was put on introducing Rouge Mega Pokémon battles. It was only a vertical slice of the first battle you will face of that type, but even that was enough to give some hints to how the feature will be used throughout the game.
What are Rogue Mega Battles in Pokémon Legends Z-A?
While I didn’t get to see when exactly players will be introduced to Rogue Mega Battles in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the mechanic appears to be baked into the main story very early on, as the demo portion I was playing only showed my player character with my Starter, a Chikorita, in my party.
The scene I played starts with Emma, a character many X and Y fans will be excited to see return in a major story role, tasking the player with chasing after Zygarde in its 10% Forme across a section of Lumiose City. The chase is very slow, but eventually leads to the Legendary Pokémon tossing the player onto a rooftop. From there, you come face-to-face with an Absol about to undergo a Rogue Mega Evolution.
As explained in previous trailers, a Rogue Mega Pokémon is a Wild Pokémon that mysteriously undergoes Mega Evolution without the need for a strong bond with a trainer. These Pokémon are dangerous and will attack trainers along with Pokémon, making them much more dangerous to battle.
To fight the Absol, AZ actually appears and gives the player temporary access to his own Lucario and a Mega Bracelet. This essentially starts a tutorial for Rogue Mega Pokémon, letting you battle the Absol with the Lucario and showing you the ropes.
How do you Beat a Rogue Mega Battle?
Much like the Noble Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, these Rogue Mega battles are more like interactive boss fights. I spent most of my time keeping my distance from the enlarged Mega Absol as it was trying to hit me with various slashes. At the same time I was sprinting and dodgerolling around, I was using the real-time commands to space my Lucario out, timing its use of Rock Smash and Aura Sphere based on the Absol’s movements to help my Pokémon avoid taking damage as well.
This is something you will see more in the Rogue Mega battles than in normal battles in Z-A, as some moves can’t be dodged in a regular battle, but most of the Rogue Pokémon’s actions can be avoided by both you and your Pokémon. And be warned, you can take damage and faint here, so you need to manage your Pokémon’s HP and move cooldowns, along with your own health.
It is important to note that, while you are dealing damage to the Rogue Mega Pokémon, it will occasionally drop Mega Orbs, which you can collect by running or rolling into them. I believe your Pokémon can also pick them up, though I didn’t get to directly test that since the demo was time-sensitive for only the single battle.
Once you get enough of those orbs, you can Mega Evolve your Pokémon, giving it increased stats to help take down the boss faster. This transformation is on a timer, so you need to keep collecting Mega Orbs to energize your Pokémon, or gather them up again after the transformation ends to do it again.
You can also occasionally stun the Rogue Mega, leaving it open to successive moves without dodging.
I was one of a handful of players who managed to beat the boss within the allotted time, and I can easily say that this type of boss battle is the most engaging the franchise has had yet. The new real-time battle system lets you directly position your Pokémon in new ways, while you are still dodging the dangerous attacks just like you were in Legends: Arceus. A nice blend of improvement while still retaining a familiar feel to its predecessor.
What Rewards do you Get from Rogue Mega Battles in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
After completing the Rogue Mega battle, the Absol returned to normal and I obtained the Absolite. And, after a bit of discussion with Emma, AZ, and the rival, we discover that the main thing AZ is trying to do in the story is protect Lumiose City from the Rogue Mega phenomenon happening. So along with the Z-A Royale going on, this will be a key part of the story’s progression, and should involve most of the main cast once they start joining you for the two-person Rogue Mega battles shown in the earlier trailers.
The Absol I defeated also joined my team after the exposition dump, which means that, at least in some cases, defeating a Rogue Mega will net you Mega Stones and the Pokémon that can use them. This will likely be the main method of obtaining Mega Stones in Z-A, though not the only one. It is also unclear what role Zygarde plays in this weird situation, as Emma appears confused as to why the Legendary Pokémon appeared and led the player to Absol in the first place.
Food for thought that we will likely hear more about in the future.
Pokémon Legends Z-A Rogue Mega Battles - Esports Impact
Rogue Mega battles are a huge step up from Legends: Arceus’ boss battles, at least in terms of how engaging they can be. Instead of having to throw items at a boss after dodging attacks and then sending out your Pokémon to battle them, you are actively battling the Rogue Megas the entire time while managing your character and Pokémon.
Even with just Lucario available, I had a blast learning about the best ways to position myself and my Pokémon to get the most out of dodging Mega Absol’s attacks. You can’t go too far, since Lucario follows you and won’t be able to attack, but you also can’t launch an attack without considering if you or your Pokémon might be left open for damage in return.
Once you get into later Rogue Mega battles and have a full team to manage with swaps and cooldowns, I think this boss system really has a chance to shine, just like the core gameplay does in the normal battles against trainers and wild Pokémon.
We still don’t know if the game will support any type of online two-player mode with future Rogue Mega battles, but even if the mechanics are just locked to the story and some side bosses, it is shaping up to be a fun loop.