Pokémon Legends: Z-A Leak Reveals Possible Starters and Evolutions
More Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaks have surfaced, revealing the three starters as well as interesting gameplay possibilities.
Earlier this month, a leaker shared plausible Pokémon Legends: Z-A details including locations, battle mechanics, new Pokémon forms, and storyline details. Now, another leak has been shared on 4chan that outlines even more possibilities for the anticipated Legends game.
Who Are the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Starters?
According to a recent leak, the three starters in Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be:
- Snivy
- Torchic
- Totodile
The leaker explains that many believed that the Water starter would be Piplup but that's not what they have reported. These three starters will allegedly have regional forms and mega evolutions:
- Serperior - Grass/Dragon (Royal)
- Blaziken - Fire/Fairy (Fairytale)
- Feraligatr - Water/Steel (Knight Monster)
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Gameplay Leaks
On top of the leaked starters, the latest leak also confirmed some interesting gameplay features. If the leak is to be believed, we will be getting:
Fast Travel
- Land: Mudbray
- Swimming: Luvdisc
- Climbing: Gogoat
- Fly: Noivern
New Forms and Evolutions
The new forms that are being rumored can be found in this 4chan post:
Trainers were unsure what to think about the leak. Some felt that it was fake, questioning its details. Others felt it was definitely possible, although some parts of the leak were underwhelming. A lot of Pokémon fans expressed disappointment with certain Pokémon missing from the leak.
One of the most skeptical details was Noivern having an evolution. Noivern evolving into a Flying/Dragon type seemed extreme and unlikely.
Others have expressed disappointment that there's still no word of a new Eeveelution. The next Eevee evolution will probably be in the mainline Gen X game if anything, however.