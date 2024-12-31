Surprise Leak Teases New Main Line Pokemon Game for Nintendo Switch 2
Pokémon fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025 with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but it looks like an additional project could be releasing that we have never even heard of.
According to prolific Pokémon leaker and puzzle lover Riddler Khu, a new Pokémon project that was not included in the massive Game Freak Teraleaks in October has a chance at being released in 2025 alongside existing games we already know are coming.
Khu was vague in his phrasing, simply wishing everyone a happy New Year before stating that “the latest project which was not exposed from the teraleak on [Nintendo Switch 2] is here, enjoy.” Based on that, we can infer he is talking about a new Pokémon game that was not revealed in the Teraleak and is potentially going to be released in 2025 for Nintendo’s new console.
Khu followed that post up by confirming he was referring to a mainline Pokémon game that is not Legends: Z-A or the unnamed Gen 10 titles we learned a bit about during the Teraleak. Which means this could be an entirely new Pokémon project we have never heard of before.
It should be noted that, despite Khu mentioning the new year and likely referring to 2025 in his post, he does not actual state a year or date. Accounts like Centro Leaks were quick to run with the idea of an unknown, main Pokémon game coming in 2025 based on his post, but the wording is vague enough that nothing Khu said should be taken for fact until we get official confirmation from The Pokémon Company.
How Reliable is the New Leak?
During the Teraleak, a reported 1 TB of Pokémon files ranging from unreleased game files, concept art, meeting notes, and more were taken from Game Freak by an anonymous leaker. Not all of the content was shared online, but we did get source code and details about cut content from previous games, along with some potential leaks for Legends: Z-A and Gen 10.
Khu claims that this new game, which may or may not launch in 2025, was not included in these leaks but that it is a main game, putting it in line with the likes of Scarlet and Violet of Legends: Z-A in importance.
Since we already know Gen 10 is in the works and Legends: Z-A is set to release in 2025, this new game could be another attempt from Game Freak to reimagine the franchise in a new way, whether that be through more gameplay changes or approaching the story and world with fresh eyes.
The most likely outcome, however, is that this unknown variable will be the Pokémon Black and White remakes or whateve Game Freak decided to do for its return to Gen 5 developed by ILCA, the studio who worked on Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As SoulSilverArt points out on X, the fact that the image Khu used is a black and white dolphin of sorts and we have connections to Unova in Scarlet and Violet along with upcoming TCG sets, the signs are there—even if most of them could also just be coincidence.
There is also a chance this the Let’s Go series gets another chance to shine more than seven years after the release of Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee!, which were the first major Pokémon games released on Switch and are considered to be “main titles” by TPC and Game Freak.
If TPC is dipping back into Let’s Go, it means a return to Johto might be on the table for the first time since Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver on the Nintendo DS in 2009. Or maybe we get a left field pick and a Gen 5 Let’s Go game is on the horizon, despite how strange that would be for Unova.
Regardless of what the game is, getting two big Pokémon titles in one year is something we have seen before. Most recently we got BDSP, Legends: Arceus, and Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch all releasing within 12 months of each other between November 2021 and 2022.
All of this is heavy speculation and we haven’t even seen the Nintendo Switch 2 yet, though that will likely change soon. We should hear more about Pokémon Legends: Z-A one Pokémon Day 2025, along with whatever else The Pokémon Company has planned for 2025—including if another game is going to be released within the year.