Shiny Zacian Revealed in Pokémon GO Max Out Raid & Event Schedule
The full schedule for Pokémon GO Max Out has been revealed.
Max Out is the newest season, bringing new Pokémon and events to the mobile app starting September 3, 2024. This will be one of the largest content updates to date, so be ready! Expect your Battle League rank to be reset and end-of-season rewards to become available.
GO Battle League Max Out Event Schedule
September 3-10th
- Great League
- Galar Cup: Little Edition
September 10-17th
- Ultra League
- Galar: Little Edition
September 17-24th
- Master League
- Psychic Cup: Great League Edition
September 24-October 1
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
October 1-8th
- Great League
- Galar Cup: Great League Edition
October 8-15th
- Ultra League
- Sunshine Cup
October 15-22nd
- Master League
- Halloween Cup: Little Edition
October 22-29th
- Great League Remix
- Halloween Cup: Great League Edition
October 29-November 5th
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
November 5-12th
- Great League
- Master Premier
November 12-19th
- Ultra League
- Willpower Cup
November 19-26th
- Master League
- Retro Cup
November 26-December 3
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
- Catch Cup: Great League Edition
Pokémon GO Max Out Raids
Perhaps even more exciting than the events are the Raids coming in September to Pokémon GO. That's because it includes the reveal of Shiny Zacian, something trainers were hoping for when the new season was first announced.
Here are the announced Raid events:
- September 3-14th: Kyogre 5 Star Raids with Mega Absol
- September 14-26th: Groudon 5 Star Raids with Mega Houndoom
- September 26-October 4th: Zacian 5 Star Raids with Mega Gardevoir
Here are other events revealed for Max Out in September:
- September 8: Failinks Raid Day
- September 10-October 1st: Max Battles of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Wooloo, and Skwovet
- September 18-22th: The Psychic Spectacular
- September 22: Oranguru and Passimian Research Day
- September 26-October 1st: Legendary Heroes event
Fans have expressed excitement over Shiny Zacian. This was clearly the standout of the early months of Max Out, with many trainers marveling over its appearance and the chance to finally have it in their collection.
