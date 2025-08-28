Mega Hawlucha Rules, So Why Was Its Trailer So Bad?
Mega Evolution reveal season kicked off in a huge way with the reveal of Mega Dragonite. Then, everyone's expectations were raised even higher with the stunning found footage horror film that introduced the world to our perfect blobby prince Mega Victreebell.
Earlier this week, when The Pokemon Company teased the arrival of Mega Hawlucha, the hype train ramped up again. Was every new mega going to get a trailer of that calibur? Were we going to watch Mega Hawlucha duke it out in a fight that brought back memories of Pokken Tournament?
Well, the trailer has arrived, and while Mega Hawlucha is every bit of the fighting game wrestler I could have hoped for, the trailer was....something?
Mega Hawlucha Is the Luchador We Need
Hawlucha's mega form is a perfect heightening of the Mexican wrestler inspiration his base form draws from. The new style adds a luchador mask that recalls Rey Mysterio, or El Fuerte and King for the more fighting game-inclined.
In the trailer, the flying and fighting type pulls off a number of high flying wrestling moves before posing for the audience, further highlighting the fantasy. From the mask to the boots to the long feathers coming out of its head, Mega Hawlucha is everything you could hope for from the wrestler Pokémon.
Unfortunately, that epic fight promised by the teaser was not quite what TPC delivered to fans.
Mega Hawlucha's Trailer is Not Ok
Pokemon is the biggest IP on the planet. As shown by the Mega Victreebell trailer, the company has the resources to do incredibly cool things with its reveals. Mega forms are among the most popular additions TPC has made the the series in its entire history. They are easily the biggest tool Nintendo and TPC have to build hype for the release of Legends: Z-A.
So why is this trailer so...meh?
For a quick recap, the Mega Hawlucha reveal trailer sees Hawlucha in a wrestling match against Machamp. The two battle and Hawlucha quickly gains the upper hand. But, rather than finishing the job, the bird wrestler turns its back on its opponent to showboat for the crowd. Immediately, Machamp makes a comeback and it seems like Hawlucha will be undone by its own hubris. Then it has a quick slideshow flashback to all the work it and its trainer have done to get to this moment. The two share an embrace, the trainer reveals her mega bracelet, Hawlucha mega evolves. It does some sick wrestling moves, Machamp sells super well, Hawlucha wins, they hit its music, and the bird gets the glory for ever more.
Again, this is no criticism at all of the mega form design, that rules. But what's up with this trailer? Rather than a cinematic, genre-inspired reveal, the art style appears to be a slightly heightened version of the in-game art style for Z-A complete with the vacant stare of its trainers and clunky movement.
While there is audio, there are numerous points where, in a trailer like this, the trainers would talk, or at least make some noise. But true to the unique choices of Pokémon video games for a decade, characters are eerily silent. It was already strange in previous Pokémon games, but in a trailer with this much energy, the silence of Hawlucha's trainer is even more pronounced.
The idea behind this trailer is excellent, giving a story to Hawlucha's desire for the spotlight and making the visual flair of its mega form narratively satisfying, but the visual design accompanying it leaves a lot to be desired.
Esports Impact
With the confirmation that Mega Forms will be in Pokémon Champions for its first ranked season, every Mega reveal in the coming weeks will have a direct competitive impact on the future of Pokémon's biggest esports format. While the best trainers will always hunt down what's strongest in a given meta, hype and popularity can play a big role in what gets discovered, how a pro gets championed for making a certain 'mon work, and even how much iteration a Pokémon warrants by the designers and the theorycrafters alike.
Ultimately, the strength of Mega Hawlucha in VGC won't be known for several months at least, it's just a bummer that such a cool and potentially impactful 'mon received a worse trailer than the silly goofy bouncy boy. Who also rules and did nothing wrong.