Milwaukee Regionals Viewer Guide: How to Watch Pokémon VGC, TCG, GO
- Full breakdown of the Play Pokémon Milwaukee Regionals for VGC, TCG, and GO, including meta updates and format changes
- Complete stream schedules and direct links so you don’t miss any of the action
- How will the new Regulation I ruleset impact VGC gameplay at the Milwaukee Regionals?
As we approach the Pokémon World Championships this summer, the opportunities for qualification are becoming increasingly slim. This weekend, thousands of players and fans will take the stage in Milwaukee for the latest Play Pokémon Regional Championship.
Taking place May 2-4 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, the tournament will showcase the highest level of competition across three titles: the Video Game Championships (VGC), the Trading Card Game (TCG) and Pokémon GO. What makes this event particularly significant is that it marks the start of Regulation I play in the VGC circuit as well as an evolving meta in both TCG and Pokémon GO. With limited World Championships invitations on the line, the Milwaukee Regional is shaping up to be one of the most significant tournaments of the year.
To get caught up on the action from last month, here’s the champions from each game at the Atlanta Regionals:
How to Watch the Play Pokémon: Milwaukee Regional Championships
All events will be streamed live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel as well as each game’s respective Twitch channels.
Milwaukee Regional Tournament Schedule
All start times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Day
Game
Division(s)
Start Time
Stream Link
Sat, May 3
VGC
Masters
10:15 AM
Seniors and Juniors
10:45 AM
TCG
Masters
11:45 AM
Seniors and Juniors
12:15 PM
Pokémon GO
All Divisions
10:45 AM
Sun, May 4
VGC
Top Cut & Finals
11:15 AM
TCG
Top Cut & Finals
11:45 AM
Pokémon GO
Top Cut & Finals
10:45 AM
How Will Regulation I Impact VGC Play in Milwaukee?
The Milwaukee Regional will be the first North American tournament where competitors will be using the new Regulation I ruleset. Effective May 1 through August 31, this ruleset allows trainers to use any obtainable Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet generation (excluding Pecharunt). Here is the official Regulation I ruleset from our recent guide:
- Pokémon Restrictions: Any Pokémon usable in Scarlet and Violet via the National Pokédex.
- Pokémon Limits: A listed team of four to six Pokémon from any level that will automatically be set to level 50. Teams can now use no more than two Restricted Pokémon.
- Time Provided: 10 Minutes of “Your Time,” 90 seconds of “Team Preview,” and 60 seconds of “Turn Time.”
With two legendaries entering lineups, it will be crucial for trainers to pick two that pair nicely with each other. This ruleset will be used all the way through the World Championships, which makes the stakes for the remaining Regionals even higher. Whoever is able to find an edge early in the new metas will have a huge advantage heading into World Championships season.
For a full breakdown of the restricted and banned Pokémon in this new ruleset, check out our comprehensive guide here: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation I Shakes Up Meta with Double Restricted
Looking ahead to Milwaukee, trainers already have a great idea of what Pokémon will be incredibly impactful. THATSAplusONE on YouTube has put together a comprehensive tier list for the upcoming events which can be seen below:
TCG Meta Heading Into Milwaukee Regional
Being the second Regional under the new Standard Format Rotation for TCG, trainers have been adapting to the changes and refining their decks in preparation for the event. Looking at the data from the Atlanta Regional, there are three decks that were clearly above the rest.
- Gardevoir
- Dragapult / Dusknoir
- Dragapult
These three decks were used by every trainer in the top 7 of the event. For a full breakdown of what deck each competitor used, check out the Limitless TCG rankings.
Other popular decks that were used in the Atlanta Regional were:
- Terapagos / Noctowl
- Gholdengo
- Gholdengo / Dragapult
- Flareon / Noctowl
- Poison Archaludon
- Gholdengo / Dudunsparce
We are likely going to see different decks emerge during the Milwaukee Regional as trainers have had time to discover counters to these top decks and assemble unique and innovative teams.
Huge Shifts Hitting the Pokémon GO Meta
The Great League has seen some major power shifts since the Atlanta Regional that have drastically impacted usage rates across the board. As trainers have had time to adjust to the new Might and Mastery meta, new lineups have emerged, and we have seen brand new compositions in recent events.
At the Seville Regionals, we saw drastically different usages from what we saw in Atlanta. The top 12 Pokémon used on Sunday can be seen below (Data is from @PlayPokemon on X):
Pokémon
Usage %
Typing
Dachsbun
58%
Fairy
Lapras
58%
Water/Ice
Drapion (Shadow)
58%
Poison/Dark
Claydol
50%
Ground/Psychic
Golisopod
42%
Bug/Water
Jumpluff (Shadow)
42%
Grass/Flying
Feraligatr (Shadow)
33%
Water
Azumarill
25%
Water/Fairy
Whiscash
25%
Water/Ground
Cradily
25%
Grass/Rock
Corviknight
17%
Steel/Flying
Stunfisk
17%
Ground/Electric
Meta Trends and Key Usage Changes:
- Bulky Water-types like Lapras, Azumarill, Golisopod and Whiscash are anchoring teams due to strong neutral coverage and Ice-move effectiveness
- Shadow Drapion and Claydol offer Poison and Ground utility against common Fairy- and Steel-types (Azumarill, Corviknight, Dachsbun)
- Corviknight and Shadow Jumpluff provide flying-type options, often paired with bait-heavy strategies.
- Cradily, with its Grass/Rock typing, is a strong answer to core Water threats and neutral against Flyers. This makes it a solid safe-swap in against many top picks
When comparing these usage trends to the PvPoke rankings, it is interesting to see some Pokémon that aren’t being used at a higher rate. Mandibuzz and Clodsire have been staples in the POGO meta for months now while still remaining at the top of the PvPoke rankings. To not see either of them on the usage charts for the Seville Regional is very shocking.
Milwaukee Regional Format Breakdown
VGC & TCG:
- Day 1 (5/3): Swiss rounds to determine standings
- Day 2 (5/4): Top cut players enter a single-elimination bracket for finals
Pokémon GO:
- Day 1 (5/3): Double elimination begins
- Day 2 (5/4): Remaining players compete in the Top Cut bracket
Stay tuned to the official Pokémon YouTube channel and the respective Twitch streams to catch all of the action. With championship points and World Championship qualifications up for grabs, the Milwaukee Regional couldn’t be more pressure-packed this weekend.