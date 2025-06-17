Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Best Teams, Winners, All Results for VGC, TGC, GO
Pokémon continues to grow as a competitive game and spectator experience, with the Pokémon North America International Championships setting new records for the event and setting the franchise up for an incredible World Championships in August.
From June 13 to 15, Pokémon players from around the world once again traveled to New Orleans to compete across four different games—Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE. The weekend was full of existing champions looking to add to their resume, title defenses, and brand new players making the most of their time on the International stage.
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Pokémon TCG Results
Pokémon TCG - NAIC 2025 Junior Division Results
In a battle between siblings on the main stage, Annabelle and Kenji Oono put on an excellent showing using a mix of Dragapult ex and Charizard ex, playing a mirror and dazzling the crowd with their back and forth reactions.
- 1st place: Annabelle Oono
- 2nd place: Kenji Oono
Pokémon TCG - NAIC 2025 Senior Division Results
With his win against Omar Cortes, Gabriel Fernandez became one of the very few players in Pokémon history to win three International Championships, adding NAIC 2025 to his previous stable of multiple Latin America International Championships and the 2024 Europe International Championships.
He also already has a Worlds title under his belt from 2023.
- 1st place: Gabriel Fernandez
- 2nd place: Omar Cortes
Pokémon TCG - NAIC 2025 Masters Division Results
In what might be one of the most deserved victories after years of hard work, Isaiah Bradner is finally an International Champion. His win in an overtime thriller Gardevoir ex mirror match against Riley Mckay landed the multi-time Worlds competitor the title of NAIC Champion, just three months after winning the Stockholm Regional.
- 1st place: Isaiah Bradner
- 2nd place: Riley Mckay
Related Article: Pokémon Announces Twitch Trivia Show Featuring Droupout Star at NAIC 2025
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Pokémon TCG Usage and Stats
Here are the deck usage statistics for Pokémon TCG at NAIC, pulled from Limitless and top-performing deck analysis provided by The Pokémon Company live on stream.
Deck
Usage Percentage
Dragapult (Any Variant)
88 Decks (22.56 percent)
Raging Bolt
66 Decks (16.92 percent)
Gardevoir
58 Decks (14.87 percent)
Marnie's Grimmsnarl
53 Decks (13.59 percent)
Flareon
29 Decks (7.44 percent)
Gholdengo
27 Decks (6.92 percent)
Joltik Box
24 Decks (6.15 percent)
Toedscruel/Ogerpon
7 Decks (1.79 percent)
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Pokémon VGC Results
Pokémon VGC - NAIC 2025 Junior Division Results
- 1st place: Joaquin Roquett
- 2nd place: Izhaq Hoggui
Pokémon VGC - NAIC 2025 Senior Division Results
In what ultimately became the finale of the entire event due to scheduling issues, we got to see Isaac Moreira win his first major tournament over Apollo Stephens, who was competing in his first big event. This was highlighted by the use of interesting teams, a second game decided by a crit, and more.
- 1st place: Isaac Moreira
- 2nd place: Apollo Stephens
Pokémon VGC - NAIC 2025 Masters Division Results
A clash between accomplished Italian teammates headlined the NAIC Masters division, where Federico Camporesi came out on top with a 2-1 win before both players had to book it out of the convention center to catch a flight.
- 1st place: Federico Camporesi
- 2nd place: Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva
There was also no North America representative in the top eight for the Masters division, with Europe taking five slots.
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Pokémon VGC Usage and Stats
Here is an overview of the most used Pokémon, both Restricted and Non-Restricted, for NAIC 2025.
Related Article: Pokémon VGC Regulation I Tier List - The Best Non-Restricted Pokémon to Play
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Top Restricted Pokémon
This will be using data pulled for day two, pulled from Top Cut Explorer.
Pokémon
Usage Rate
Miraidon
42 percent
Calyrex Shadow Rider
41.2 percent
Calyrex Ice Rider
31.5 percent
Zamazenta
31.5 percent
Koraidon
16.7 percent
Kyogre
12.3 percent
Terapagos
8.6 percent
Lunala
8 percent
In terms of pairings, the two most popular by far when it came to Restricted Pokémon were Calyrex Ice Rider and Miraidon at 21 percent and Calyrex Shadow Rider with Zamazenta at 20.4 percent.
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Top Non-Restricted Pokémon
This will utilize data pulled for day one, taking into account the overall percentages spread across the over 1,100 players in attendance.
Pokémon (Usage Rate)
Pokémon (Usage Rate)
Incineroar (46.3 percent)
Chien-Pao (17.8 percent)
Urshifu Rapid-Strike (27.8 percent)
Raging Bolt (17.8 percent)
Rillaboom (22.6 percent)
Chi-Yu (13.5 percent)
Amoonguss (21.3 percent)
Volcarona (13.4 percent)
Grimmsnarl (21 percent)
Whimsicott (12.9 percent)
Iron Hands (18.3 percent)
Farigiraf (12 percent)
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Pokémon Go Results
The entire top eight for Pokémon Go was stacked at NAIC, Payden "ItsAXN" Bingham avenged an earlier loss against Ilam "Ilqm" Rojas Guerrero to win it all in the grand finals, taking the series 6-1 after finishing a bracket reset.
- 1st place: Payden “ItsAXN” Bingham
- 2nd place: Ilam “Ilqm” Rojas Guerrero
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - Pokémon UNITE Results
Luminosity is now back on their “best in the world” type beat, with this NAIC victory setting them up for a perfect season with a third straight International Championship in a dominant showing. Now they head into Worlds as the team to beat out of the West this August.
As for Revelation, they still earned an invite to Worlds.
- 1st place: Luminosity
- 2nd place: Revelation