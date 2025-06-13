Pokémon NAIC 2025 - How to Watch, Stream Schedule, and Giveaways
The final major Pokémon event of the year before Worlds is here, with many of the best players in the world converging in New Orleans to compete at the Pokémon North America International Championships.
Running for three days, the Pokémon NAIC 2025 will feature high-stakes matches across four different games, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the Pokémon TCG.
Pokémon North America International Championships 2025 - Full Schedule
For the second straight year, the Pokémon North America International Championships are hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The event will run from Jun 13 to 15, with tournaments for Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE.
Pokémon North America International Championships - Where to Watch
Just like with every major event, The Pokémon Company is hosting official broadcasts for all four games across the three-day event. Not every match will be streamed live, but there are dedicated states in the arena for featured matches, and those battles will also be watchable online.
Depending on which game you want to focus on or the platform you are watching on, you will need to visit a different channel. Pokémon excels at streamlining its viewing options at major events like NAIC, but here's an overview to help you quickly jump between all the action.
If you don’t want to sift through different pages, you can also keep up with everything on the official Pokémon website’s broadcast section.
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - June 13 Stream Schedule
All streams for Pokémon NAIC 2025 day one will start at 9am CT, which is roughly 30 minutes after the doors for the event open and competitors can file in. Each game will have its own stations and a separate stage for featured matches to be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch.
- Pokémon VGC: Streamed live on the Pokémon Twitch channel, Pokémon YouTube channel, and PlayPokémon YouTube channel.
- Pokémon TCG: Streamed live on the Pokémon TCG Twitch channel, Pokémon YouTube channel, and PlayPokémon YouTube channel.
- Pokémon Go: Streamed live on the Pokémon Go YouTube channel, Pokémon YouTube channel, and PlayPokémon YouTube channel.
- Pokémon Unite: Streamed live on the Pokémon UNITE Twitch channel, Pokémon Unite YouTube channel, and PlayPokémon YouTube channel.
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - June 14 Stream Schedule
Day two for NAIC 2025 will follow the exact same schedule as day one, with the same channels being used for streaming matches.
Pokémon NAIC 2025 - June 15 Stream Schedule
Day three for NAIC 2025, or Championship Sunday, will shake things up a bit. Every game will be streamed on the same three channels and follow a set schedule, leading into the closing ceremonies.
Game
Start Time
Channels
Pokémon UNITE
9am CT
Pokémon on Twitch
Pokémon Go
10:30am CT
Pokémon on Twitch
Pokémon TCG
12:30pm CT
Pokémon on Twitch
Pokémon VGC
4pm CT
Pokémon on Twitch
Closing ceremonies for the event will be held at 7pm CT, though the time might be pushed back depending on how long the VGC Finals run.
Pokémon North America International Championships Giveaways
The Pokémon Company is running multiple promotions across its games to encourage players to tune in and watch NAIC matches throughout the weekend.
At various times throughout the weekend, the NAIC broadcast will share codes that can be used to redeem special rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon TCG Live, and Pokémon UNITE.
In Scarlet and Violet, players can claim a Mystery Gift for multi-time Pokémon Champion Wolfe Glick’s Incineroar that was used during his win at the 2025 Europe International Championships. This code can only be redeemed once per save file and expires on June 20.
Pokémon TCG Live players have a chance to earn two special illustration rare cards from the new Destined Rivlas set, along with other Twitch drops.
A code for SIR versions of Ethan’s Adventure and Team Rocket’s Giovanni will be given out during the broadcast, and is redeemable until June 23 or “while supplies last.” Additionally, a Twitch Drops campaign for TCG Live is ongoing until July 16, which can reward players with SIR copies of Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex and Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex, NAIC-themed cosmetics, and more.
Pokémon Go players will have access to Timed Research themed around EUIC champion P4T0M4N’s Mandibuzz, which you can unlock by watching at least 30 minutes of the action on Pokémon Go’s Twitch channel.
Pokémon UNITE players can collect a code to unlock an NAIC Sticker in-game and additional Twitch Drops, such as a platinum Mew Boost Emblem.
Pokémon North America International Championships - Esports Impact
The Pokémon North America International Championships act as the final hurdle for many players looking to compete in the Pokémon World Championships, though it is more than that for top players.
If a player already has enough Championship Points from previous events to make the cut for a Worlds invite, NAIC is the final time top players can test their mettle against other high level competitors in a full tournament setting. That makes it invaluable as a tool when testing new teams, strategies, or approaches in the current game’s meta.
Since Worlds will take place from Aug. 15 ot 17 this year, the goal for NAIC is to get one last run in for the current metas in featured games while also preparing for what comes next.
For instance, Worlds will still use Regulation I in VGC for Scarlet and Violet, so players will be looking to experiment with new teams and Pokémon at NAIC even though the meta used likely won’t shift greatly over the next two months. It is all about building a knowledge base and seeing if any combinations might take leading up to the ultimate challenge.
Pokémon TCG will have at least one more big wrench thrown in, with the release of Black Bolt and White Flare coming July 18. Those Gen V-inspired expansions will add more new cards to the game, thus giving players at least a few new decks to try out just a month before Worlds.
Pokémon Go and UNITE are in unique places since their metas mostly revolve around new Pokémon being added to the games and patch notes that impact existing moves and strategies. It is likely both games will see some additional meta shifts, as Pokémon Go Fest is coming up soon and Alcremie just released in UNITE.