New Megas Leaked for Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is the Pokémon franchise's latest mysterious Gen 9 project. As 2024 progresses and we inch closer to its release date, more information has come to light about the title. Here's everything we know in-depth about Pokémon Legends: Z-A including its release date, gameplay, leaks and more.
What Is Pokémon Legends: Z-A?
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is an upcoming Pokémon game confirmed by The Pokémon Company. The game will take place in Generation 9 and was announced on February 27 2024 at a Pokémon Presents event.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release Date
According to Pokémon Legends: Z-A's official trailer, the game will be released "simultaneously worldwide in 2025." This means its arrival times may differ depending on time zones. The recent Game Freak leaks allege that the game was planned for an earlier 2024 release. If this is true, it is unknown why Game Freak and the Pokémon Company chose to delay the title's launch.
In terms of an exact release date, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have not confirmed any release schedule. Usually, new Pokémon content arrives with TCG releases — the Pokémon TCG rollout schedule seems to be stalling Kalos-related developments until 2025; these releases would likely coincide with the game's arrival.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Confirmed Information
The official Pokémon Legends: Z-A announcement states the game's plot as follows:
A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.- The Pokémon Team
Lumiose City is located in Pokémon's Kalos region, which was introduced in Generation 6 with Pokémon X & Y. The location is inspired by the real-life French city of Paris.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A's trailer features a futuristic, colorful theme. It features Pokémon such as Pikachu, Sylveon and Gyarados. These Pokémon are shown frolicking about Lumiose City and interacting with trainers, supporting the project's core goal of " people and Pokémon living together in harmony." The trailer does not represent actual gameplay footage, but it's worth considering that it may include clues about the upcoming game's aesthetic.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A Leaked Info
In October 2024, hackers mysteriously captured over a terabyte of Game Freak's data. Much of this data was related to current Pokémon projects. This data provided new insight into some Pokémon Legends: Z-A information.
For example, we know from leaks that Mega Evolutions will return in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Specifically, Mega Zygarde and Mega Zeraora will appear in the game. In addition, Game Freak's hack revealed that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is compatible with the Nintendo Switch.
The purported Game Freak leaker, nicknamed the 'teraleaker,' has claimed on Discord that
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is currently in a "late beta" stage of development, with a completed main storyline, near-complete English translation and about half of its side-quests finished.
Other anonymous Pokémon Legends: Z-A leaks have floated around since July 2024. It's important to note that Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have not confirmed these additional leaks, so fans should consider them with skepticism. However, certain information from the text, specifically that on Mega Evolutions, corroborates what the Game Freak Hacks have brought to light.
The July 2024 anonymous leaks claim Pokémon Legends: Z-A will feature twelve explorable zones. Allegedly, five would be city sectors, five would be city outskirts, one would be a forest and the final zone would be a city center. Reportedly, the player aims to rebuild each sector and attract more Pokémon to the city. A scheming city development official would be the antagonist, and each zone would feature a boss Pokémon the player must battle to complete construction. According to the anonymous leaks, the game would include previous Mega Evolutions plus new ones, but would not feature a legendary.
While all this information lends fans a strong idea of the project's concept, the community may have to wait a bit longer for any additional details — the Game Freak 'teraleaker' has indicated on Discord that he "will not ruin [Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon Gaia]'s releases." However, he noted his excitement for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, saying "I consider it my favorite game."