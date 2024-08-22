Nintendo Direct Rumors Point at August Date
A Nintendo Direct could be on its way.
The last Nintendo Direct on August 19 was seen as a letdown by some Nintendo fans since it didn't really showcase any upcoming games. While some found the Nintendo Museum opening in Kyoto to be quite interesting, many were left wondering if we would get any information on highly anticipated titles and rumors.
Now, an insider has claimed a "real" Nintendo Direct is planned before August ends.
Is There Another Nintendo Direct?
An insider recently shared on a forum that a Nintendo Direct is still in the works before the end of August. This same user has predicted Directs in the past and recently clarified that they see a livestream coming at the end of the month.
This seems like a likely possibility. Nintendo holds a Nintendo Direct in August or September of every year, used to share releases coming later in the year. This year there are plenty of significant titles coming, including legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. There's also new titles like Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicon Detective Club coming as soon as August 29.
As was the case leading up to the world championship, Pokemon fans will be keeping an eye out for any potential news regarding Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Analysts expected that news to take place in a Pokemon Presents this month, but so far the window for such a reveal seems to have come and gone. Now all hope lies in this potential Nintendo Direct.