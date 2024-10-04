Prepare to Wait a While for Pokémon Legends Z-A News
Pokémon fans have been clinging to any hope of more news about the second entry in the Legends franchise, but it seems like they are going to have to wait a good while longer.
Brazilian Nintendo insider Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who most notably predicted the delay of the Nintendo Switch 2 to 2025, recently warned Pokemon fans not to get their hopes up.
According to Lippe, there is currently no "indication that we'll have a Pokemon Presents any time soon."
Many fans expected to see a Pokémon Presents and new info on a possible Pokémon Legends Z-A release date in August, which would have followed the timeline of reveals from 2023. Now that over a month has passed since the Pokémon World Championship, there are no more major events that would anchor a big announcement such as a release date or big info dump on the new game.
Nintendo has also remained cagey with details surrounding the Switch 2, which fans and analysts expect to coincide with more information about what should be a flagship launch title for the system.
While Nintendo fans seem to be losing hope that more information will be revealed this year, Lippe has remained consistent that there should be more news coming before the close of 2024. However, there is no guarantee that a Nintendo Direct about the Switch 2 would include any Pokémon info, as that is often reserved for Pokémon Presents broadcasts.