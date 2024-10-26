Pokemon Leaker Says Sharing More Info Could Delay Legends Z-A, More Games
While we aren’t done seeing the ramifications of the recent massive Pokémon leaks just yet, it looks like the hacker responsible for sharing these details is holding back information pertaining to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Legends: Z-A, and other future projects.
According to a message shared by the reported leaker, no one involved with the info dump will be sharing important game files for any Pokémon game beyond Legends: Arceus so they don’t “activevly risk more damage” to the Pokémon franchise moving forward.
Since Oct. 12, a leaker began dumping a reported 1 terabyte of extracted files containing unreleased game files, concept art, meeting notes, and more from various Pokémon projects that they obtained by hacking Game Freak servers. This included content from as early as 2002’s Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, with everything from cut content to source code being fully uploaded online.
Not only did we get unreleased information from released Pokémon games, but we also got new information about upcoming titles like Legends: Z-A and the unannounced Generation 10 games. And, while the leaker has confirmed they know more about both projects and have more Scarlet and Violet files from the hack, they will not be sharing them.
According to the leaker, since Scarlet and Violet are still getting updates and might have special events planned for the future, they will not be sharing much more than the files already available. They cite the fact that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s early leak and datamines may have stopped Nintendo from distributing additional events post-launch.
Additionally, the leaker is worried dropping more files for Scarlet and Violet could reveal information about the next Nintendo console, and might make Nintendo even angrier at the leaks. If Scarlet and Violet will continue to be the main game used for the Pokémon Video Game Championship (VGC) even after Legends: Z-A releases, much like how Sword and Shield was for Legends: Arceus, this is a sound bet.
In that same vein, the leaker won’t share more details about Legends: Z-A or the Gen 10 games, codenamed Gaia, because they think it “might actually make [Nintendo] decide to delay the game” or take more time to rework the leaked content.
This does not mean the "Teraleak" is over yet, as more files are still being uploaded, such as an early build of Scarlet and Violet, along with additional design assets. However, it does look like the biggest waves have already crashed, and we will now have to wait for official sources to share more details.