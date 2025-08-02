The Pointcrow and PChal Nuzlocke Invitational: How to Watch, Schedule, Teams

I FINISHED MY FIRST EVER NUZLOCKE TODAY! I had no idea this was going to be so epic i already cannot wait to do another one :D



huge shoutout to my coach @FlygonHG :D could not have done it without ya and THANK YOU to @PointCrow & @pChalTV for having me!! NOW IT'S VGC TIME! pic.twitter.com/mDEiJeWu9X