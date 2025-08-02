The Pointcrow and PChal Nuzlocke Invitational: How to Watch, Schedule, Teams
Pokémon Nuzlockes have been a time-honored tradition in the streaming and YouTube space for years. Whether it's JaidenAnimations' popular Emerald Nuzlocke video or Ludwig banning his entire chat after throwing a gym battle, the hardcore format raises the stakes of a Pokémon playthrough to unprecedented heights.
Over the last month, YouTubers Pointcrow and Pokemon Challenges (better known as Pchal) have put 8 gamers through one of the most intense nuzlocke experiences on the platform, all just to build teams for an in-person tournament taking place this weekend. If you've ever wanted to watch some inexperienced Pokemon gamers try really hard with some absolutely absurd VGC teams, this is the event for you.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pogchamps of Pokémon Nuzlocke Battling.
What is the Nuzlocke Invitational?
Eight streamers were given one month to complete a randomizer nuzlocke run of Pokemon Fire Red. The hacked version of the game included Pokemon from all the way up to Generation 8 with randomized movesets and abilities. This means you'll see things like a random Darkrai appear instead of Articuno in Seafoam Cave, or a Dragonite setting up Electric Terrain.
Whatever team the streamers used to beat the Champion at the end of the Elite Four was their locked team for an in-person VGC tournament. So players had to prepare teams that could not only defeat the Elite Four, but would then be viable in the 2v2 format of VGC.
It has created some fascinating rivalries, hilarious clips, and truly wild teams that will be facing off this weekend. Each streamer was also given a coach who is experienced in both Nuzlocke and VGC competition so that their teams would be cohesive and the players would have some sense of what they're doing come tournament time.
Invited streamers include:
- Ludwig
- Valkyrae
- Fuslie
- Slimecicle
- Alanah Pearce
- Ranboo
- ConnorEatsPants
- ChrisMelberger
In fact, some players who had never completed a Nuzlocke in their lives got completely hooked. Valkyrae even dropped out of a Valorant tournament to devote more time to practicing with her VGC team.
Related Article:
If you want to check out any of the highlights from the streamers' nuzlocke runs, Pointcrow and Pchal set up a website that shows each player's full team, clips from their streams, and videos where Pointcrow recaps every player's final nuzlocke run. While it was touch and go for a few players, everyone has now completed their nuzlocke and submitted a team.
Which Pokemon Will We See at the Nuzlocke Invitational?
With the teams complete, every coach and streamer pair has a team with some truly absurd Pokemon. Some of these Pokemon and movesets are illegal in VGC, but they will be out in full force at the Nuzlocke Invitational. For full movesets, abilities, and items, check out the official website.
Valkyrae and kyacolosseum
- Gardevoir
- Dragapult
- Tyranitar
- Raikou
- Milotic
- Slaking
Slimecicle and Freezai
- Milotic
- Garchomp
- Staraptor
- Slaking
- Grimmsnarl
- Metagross
Ranboo and Whacko2
- Dragapult
- Alolan Muk
- Lapras
- Uxie
- Gliscor
- Blastoise
ConnorEatsPants and StephinSunny
- Slaking
- Breloom
- Metagross
- Dragapult
- Milotic
- Kingdra
ChrisMelberger and Moxi
- Mew
- Inteleon
- Dragapult
- Feraligatr
- Mammoswine
- Slowbro
Ludwig and Drxx
- Primarina
- Darkrai
- Altaria
- Dragonite
- Chandelure
- Rhyperior
Alanah Pearce and Luke4Ever
- Electrode
- Corviknight
- Deoxys
- Chandelure
- Slowbro
- Wigglytuff
Fuslie and FlygonHG
- Azumarill
- Bronzong
- Hippowdon
- Lucario
- Kingra
- Dragonite
How to Watch the Pointcrow and Pchal Nuzlocke Invitational
The tournament will begin at 1pm PT on Saturday, August 2nd. While many coaches or streamers are likely to have costreams running, the official broadcasts are shown below:
See below for the start time in your local time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
4pm
Eastern Time
1pm
Pacific Time
3pm
Central Time
10pm
Central European Time
9pm
British Summer Time
6am Sunday
Australian Eastern Standard Time
What is the Format of the Nuzlocke Invitational?
The tournament will run as a standard VGC ruleset. This means players choose four out of their six Pokemon for each battle. Matches will be best of three with a double elimination bracket. The tournament will run open teamsheet rules, meaning every player will know all of the stats, moves, and abilities of every Pokemon they could face.
Coaches will be on site and can help players in between battles, but may not communicate with their player during a battle.