Will Pokemon Legends Z-A be on the Nintendo Switch 2? - What We Know
Pokemon is a franchise that never seems to leave the public-eye, much like Mario and Zelda. As the years have passed, Pokémon has become significantly more popular, especially with the launch of the portable Switch. Now that Pokemon Legends Z-A is around the corner, it's time to dive into which platforms it'll release on.
Today's Switch 2 announcement has gained Nintendo a lot of publicity already, so more details about the next step in the Pokemon franchise would be the cherry on top. We're going to let you in on which consoles might run Legends Z-A, plus when you can expect to see the next Pokemon Direct.
Is Pokemon Legends Z-A Coming to the Nintendo Switch 2?
According to influencer Jeff Grubb, the next Pokemon Direct will reveal that Legends Z-A will be a Switch 1 game at its core, but will also function on the Switch 2 with no notable enhancements. However, Game Freak hasn't stepped in to confirm this information, so it's just a rumor at this point. The next Pokemon Direct will probably take place on February 27th, which is National Pokemon Day.
More information about what to expect in Legends Z-A will likely also be revealed during the direct, such as any new Pokemon or even abilities. Legends Arceus was full of fields where you could collect a variety of action-packed creatures. Hopefully the Pokemon world's lore will be expanded upon as well, especially since the Kalos region only received one pair of games initially.
If Pokemon Z-A is a Switch 1 game, then it probably won't have any notable graphical upgrades from previous titles. Regardless, fans are already preparing to catch new variants of fan-favorite Kalos monsters. The Switch 2 is releasing in 2025, so hopefully there will at least be a remaster available for the upcoming Pokemon game to improve the frame rate and visuals.