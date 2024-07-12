Pokémon Presents Rumored For August — What to Expect
Pokémon fans are starting to get word that a new Pokémon Presents is on its way very soon. Here are the speculations around the upcoming Presents.
When Is the Next Pokémon Presents?
The date for the rumored upcoming Pokémon Presents is August 2024. It seems like the plan is to have a big Pokémon Presents right before the World Championship in Honolulu, Hawaii.
What Will Be in the Next Pokémon Presents?
The Pokémon Company has not officially announced a presentation so the contents of this rumored August Pokémon Presents are unknown. Some fans have made some educated guesses, however.
The first topic will most likely be the World Championship in Honolulu. Last year's Pokémon Presents was also in August and discussed the Yokohama World Championship that was in a few weeks.
The second likely topic will be any new content in Pokémon GO. There is a GO Fest happening in August with events all over the world. Trainers will probably also get word of any upcoming content updates and in-game events.
The Pokémon Presents will probably talk about Shrouded Fable, a TCG expansion coming out at the beginning of August. The Presents will highlight new cards featuring new Pokémon as well as the legality of the expansion at Worlds.
Expect updates about Scarlet & Violet, including Tera Raids and other new content. There's probably nothing else major that will be revealed, however, since a new game is coming soon. Will we get any word on the mainline game for Generation X? Probably not, it's much too early. But you never know!
It seems possible we will get an update on Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This game will be in the style of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We got a brief and mysterious trailer about it but nothing else after to clear up what the gameplay will be like at all. All we know is that you are helping Pokémon and people live and work together in a city dedicated to harmony.