Pokémon TCG Pocket Datamine Leak Shows New Packs and Events
A new set of Pokémon TCG Pocket datamines seem to have detailed multiple upcoming events and dates for when new cards will be added to the game—including the next big set.
As shared by an anonymous leaker and several other sources, Pokémon TCG Pocket is going to have events running weekly through the end of December and the next full set release to follow Genetic Apex will start at some point in early 2025. We don’t have confirmation on any of these details yet, but with how frequently the game is being updated, at lease some of this info is likely true.
When Will Pokémon TCG Pocket Release its Next Set/Pack?
According to a recent post and a larger Oct. 25 datamine, Pokémon TCG Pocket will reportedly get a smaller, special booster pack added to the game on Dec. 17. This will likely be closer to the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1 released during the Lapras ex Drop Event, featuring a selection of exclusive cards, though it could be different.
The next main set, which will follow TCG Pocket’s Genetic Apex launch packs, will reportedly launch on either Jan. 30 or Feb. 1, 2025.
No confirmation has been made yet, but one frequent datamine sharer claims that it will have roughly 230 new cards, which likely doesn’t count Secret Rare cards. For reference, Genetic Apex has 226 Normal cards and 60 Secret cards, for a total of 286 cards across all three packs.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Leaked Events for November and December
While we wait for confirmation on the next set, Pokémon TCG Pocket appears set to roll out more events throughout November and December to match its Wonder Pick and Genetic Apex Emblem events. Here is a full list of datamined events that we could see in the near future.
- Nov. 22 to Dec. 2: "Black Friday" event, potentially tied to Poké Gold.
- Nov. 22 to 29: "Fire-type Mass Outbreak" event featuring Arcanine
- Nov. 29 to Dec. 13: Venusaur Drop Event, featuring Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2
- Dec. 1: Store Update
- Dec. 6 to 13: "Bulbasaur & Coil Event Part 1" Bulbasaur and Magnemite-themed like the Meowth Wonder Pick event
- Dec. 13 to 20: "Bulbasaur & Coil Event Part 2"
There could also be a new Card Rarity added to the game in the future, along with a Rare Picks option for Wonder Picks, though that was not included in the larger datamine.