Pokémon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove - Full Card List, Release Date, and Eeveelution Details
As if Pokémon TCG Pocket wasn’t already gunning for the most popular ways to draw in Pokémon fans, the next booster pack coming to the game is completely focused on Eevee and its evolutions.
This will be the fifth themed booster pack released for Pokémon TCG Pocket, making it a smaller set built around a specific set of cards and general support for the game. In this case, Eevee, its evolutions, and other cute Pokémon like Swirlix and Alcremie are getting some love.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Eevee Grove Pack Release Date and Time
Eevee Grove will release in Pokémon TCG Pocket on June 26, meaning it should launch at 2am ET just like previous packs. Along with the new set, Eevee themed cosmetics and unlockables will be added to the game with that update, which should download automatically when you launch the game.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Eevee Grove Early Card List
Just like with other themed booster packs, Eevee Grove will be a smaller TCG Pocket set. It will feature over 100 cards, not counting the various high rarity variants, mostly centered on Eevee and the Eeveelutions.
As part of this set, it looks like we will get new prints for every Eeveelution, along with new Pokémon ex cards for a select few of them. Eevee ex and Sylveon ex were both shown off in the pack’s reveal trailer with Flareon ex. We should see additional reveals for the set in the coming days.
Eevee ex has a unique build, as it is very weak for a Pokémon ex, but still can evolve into other Eeveelutions. This pairs with some of the other cards in this set, like Sylveon ex, which will let you draw two cards when you evolve it.
Penny from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will also make an appearance in this set, along with her Eevee Bag. She will let you use the effect of a random Supporter card in your opponent’s deck, while her bag boosts damage output for your Eevee and Eeveelutions.
Swirlix and Milcery look to have an odd sort of Round situation going on with their Sweets Relay attack, which does an additional 20 damage if another Pokémon used the same move on the previous turn. Alcremie increases that by doing 40 extra damage for a single Energy for each usage of Sweets Relay you can perform during the game, potentially leading to some big swings.
- Eevee ex
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon ex
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon ex
- Swirlix
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Penny
- Eevee Bag
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Eevee Grove Esports Impact
Eevee and its evolutions from Eevee Grove and previous TCG Pocket sets are about to see a lot more play, but this doesn’t seem like something that is going to shake the game to its core.
These smaller themed booster packs typically provide some nice support and a reliable deck or two that slots into the evolving TCG Pocket meta without completely usurping existing strategies. That could change depending on how many Eeveelutions become viable as mini-engines or their own decks but, for now, we can assume at least one Eevee deck will take center stage in July.
As for what Eevee Grove means for the future of TCG Pocket, it is hard to say.
The Pokémon Company and its partners are clearly doing their best to appeal to a broad stroke of Pokémon fans by releasing interesting sets and smaller themed packs focused on fan-favorite Pokémon. With Shiny cards already in play, Ultra Beasts having their own pack, an Arceus expansion, and now Eevee getting an entire month of goodies, it feels like the game is already running through the TCG hits.
How likely are we to see something like Mega Evolution added to the game by the time Legends: Z-A rolls around in October? At this point I would say pretty likely considering the release timeline Pocket is on and how the developers are looking to bring in as many players as possible with each subsequent pack.